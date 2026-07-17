Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop to Host Customer Appreciation Days Featuring BERNINA

"We're grateful for the customers and community who have supported us through the years, and Customer Appreciation Days is our way of celebrating them," said Ervin Zimmerman, Owner, Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop. Post this

The event will feature more than $20,000 in total prizes. Attendees who enjoy a test drive at each of the event's 14 machine stations will receive a Gift Bag valued at $400 (limit one per household) and be entered into drawings for three Grand Prizes: a BERNINA 590 E sewing, quilting, and embroidery machine; a BERNINA Q 16 longarm quilting machine with folding table; and a Horn of America Sew Cozy Chair. Daily door prizes will be awarded throughout the event, and free ice cream and snacks will be served each day.

"We're grateful for the customers and community who have supported us through the years, and Customer Appreciation Days is our way of celebrating them. We look forward to welcoming everyone in for three days of demonstrations, prizes, and a first look at the newest BERNINA machines," said Ervin Zimmerman, Owner, Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

For more information, call (717) 354-0204.

Hinkletown Sewing Machine Shop is located at 232 Wanner Rd. in Ephrata, Pennsylvania.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected], lola-charles.com

SOURCE Lola Charles Communications