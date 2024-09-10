Hinkletown Sewing To Participate in AQS Quilt Week After Five Years

The BERNINA-certified dealer will be on-site showcasing brand new machines

EPHRATA, Pa., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The established BERNINA-certified shop, Hinkletown Sewing LLC, will be participating in the upcoming Quilt Week hosted by the American Quilter's Society in Manheim, PA from September 11th through September 14th. The show makes its return after five years. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore highly anticipated machines from BERNINA, explore BERNINA Q Series Longarm machines, enjoy demonstrations, and a special guest.

Event Highlights:

Spotlight on New Machines from BERNINA: The latest top-of-the-line machine from BERNINA, the B 990, will be on display for attendees to experience first-hand. This brand new machine has been meticulously constructed to offer the most advanced combination of a sewing and embroidery machine. Additionally, several Q Series Longarm machines will be available.

Make and Take: Attendees will be able to enjoy a make and take experience with the L 890 Quilters Edition. The fast and precise serger features the One-Step BERNINA Air Threader along with Total Stitch Control and comes with curated additions to enhance the quilting experience.

Special Guest: Pam Mahshie, Overlock Machine Business Manager for BERNINA of America will be on-site to speak with attendees and demonstrate how a serger can enhance your creation experience.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 11th through Saturday 14th, 2024

Time: Wednesday, September 11 through Friday, September 13th from 9 AM - 5 PM and Saturday, September 14th from 9 AM - 4 PM

Location: Spooky Nook Sports Conference Center 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim, PA

Cost to Attend: $15

For more information and event updates, please call (717) 354-0204.

