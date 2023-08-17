Hinny Hard Seltzer Takes Home Top Honors at New York City's Seltzerland Festival

Among an array of exceptional beverage brands, Hinny's unique combination of flavors and premium quality made it the overall favorite. This recognition speaks to the brand's commitment to excellence and its understanding of what consumers are searching for in a hard seltzer. Tweet this

Overall Favorite: Among an array of exceptional beverage brands, Hinny's unique combination of flavors and premium quality made it the overall favorite. This recognition speaks to the brand's commitment to excellence and its understanding of what consumers are searching for in a hard seltzer. Best Hard Seltzer: The ultimate testament to Hinny's dedication to crafting exceptional beverages was winning the Best Hard Seltzer award. The Grape and Pink Grapefruit flavors stood out for their invigorating taste and perfectly balanced profiles. Best On-Site Experience: Hinny's booth at Seltzerland provided an unparalleled and memorable experience for festival-goers. The team's dedication to creating a welcoming atmosphere and offering insightful information about their brand and products left a lasting impression on visitors.

Not only did Hinny Hard Seltzer secure an impressive array of first-place awards, but the brand also excelled in other categories, earning 2nd place for Best Swag/Giveaways and 3rd place for Best Packaging Design.

"We are incredibly honored to have been recognized at the Seltzerland Festival. We pour our heart and soul into every batch of Hinny Hard Seltzer produced. Winning these awards is a testament to the dedication of our team and the exceptional flavors we create. We are immensely grateful to all our supporters and those who have made this journey possible," said Tim Nickels, Founder of Hinny Hard Seltzer.

Hinny Hard Seltzer takes immense pride in receiving these esteemed awards and expresses heartfelt gratitude to the organizers of Seltzerland Festival and all the attendees who visited their booth. The recognition validates the hard work and passion that goes into creating each and every can of Hinny Hard Seltzer.

About Hinny Hard Seltzer:

Hinny Hard Seltzer is a Veteran-Owned business founded in 2021, hailing from Clyde, NY, with their corporate headquarters in Albany, NY. Committed to providing a unique and delightful drinking experience, Hinny specializes in crafting high-quality seltzers with bold and distinct flavors. Their Summer 12-pack, featuring vibrant Grape and refreshing Pink Grapefruit flavors, is a testament to their dedication to excellence and innovation.

For more information about Hinny Hard Seltzer, visit www.hinnyhardseltzer.com.

