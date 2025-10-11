Hinterland Institute Announces Partnership with Essential Provisions to Launch "Base to Bellies" Initiative

The Hinterland Institute is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Essential Provisions, a company redefining what it means to fuel the body through nutrient-dense, chef-crafted, ready-to-eat meals. Essential Provisions leads with a "food is medicine" philosophy — creating MREs made from clean, organic, and preservative-free ingredients designed to enhance physical and mental performance for soldiers, athletes, outdoor professionals, and emergency responders.

WILMINGTON, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hinterland Institute is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Essential Provisions, a company redefining what it means to fuel the body through nutrient-dense, chef-crafted, ready-to-eat meals. Essential Provisions leads with a "food is medicine" philosophy — creating MREs made from clean, organic, and preservative-free ingredients designed to enhance physical and mental performance for soldiers, athletes, outdoor professionals, and emergency responders.

This partnership represents a natural alignment between two organizations deeply committed to resilience, health, and the future of food. Hinterland's mission to train veterans as regenerative land stewards—healing soil, strengthening rural economies, and rebuilding America's food security—perfectly complements Essential Provisions' drive to nourish those who serve with whole-food, performance-driven nutrition.

Together, we will be launching a groundbreaking research and demonstration project called "Base to Bellies." This initiative will bring regeneratively raised livestock directly from our training lands to the plates of U.S. troops, measuring how nutrition sourced from healthy, living soils impacts human performance, endurance, and recovery among some of our nation's most elite warfighters.

"Base to Bellies" will highlight the full connection—from the land, to the producers, to the soldiers on the front lines—and demonstrate how regenerative agriculture and clean nutrition can strengthen both our troops and our nation.

We're thrilled to collaborate with Essential Provisions on this mission to restore the link between food, health, and purpose—and to show that feeding our forces well starts with regenerating the land they defend.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact: [email protected]

