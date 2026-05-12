Hinton Lumber Products Begins Production at New Charleston, SC Facility, Expanding Automated Pallet Capacity in the Southeast

"Our company is recognized as the foremost producer with comprehensive knowledge of PPWR requirements needed for transport packaging throughout Europe," said Hinton Howell, Chief Operating Officer. Post this

"This is about execution," said Larry Howell, President of Hinton Lumber Products. "We've brought automation online in Charleston using the same European-style production model proven in Houston, focused on throughput, consistency, and performance at scale."

The site is designed around robotics-driven manufacturing and will continue to scale with additional production lines as demand grows. With production now underway, the facility is already supporting customers requiring reliable, high-volume pallet supply near a major East Coast export hub.

Located near the Port of Charleston, the operation strengthens Hinton's ability to support global supply chains with ISPM 15-compliant and EPAL-certified pallets. The launch comes as manufacturers prepare for the European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which becomes mandatory in August 2026.

"Our company is recognized as the foremost producer with comprehensive knowledge of PPWR requirements needed for transport packaging throughout Europe," said Hinton Howell, Chief Operating Officer. "With Charleston now running, we're helping customers align with those standards while maintaining speed and reliability in their supply chains."

The Charleston facility complements Hinton's operations in Texas and Alabama, expanding its ability to serve high-volume customers nationwide with automation-ready pallet solutions.

About Hinton Lumber Products

Hinton Lumber Products LLC is a national pallet supplier and the largest producer of block pallets in the United States. The company specializes in automation-ready, multi-trip pallet solutions and specialty system pallets for advanced manufacturing and logistics systems.

With major operations in Texas, Alabama, and South Carolina, Hinton serves Fortune 500 customers across industrial manufacturing, chemical, retail, and food and beverage sectors. The company manufactures block pallets, stringer pallets, whitewood retail pallets, CP pallets, and EPAL Euro pallets for export markets.

Hinton is one of the only licensed EPAL manufacturers in the United States and maintains FSC® (FSC-C167779 ) and SFI® (SFI-01875) certifications, supporting responsible sourcing and circular supply chains.

Media Contact

Jen Daniels, Hinton Lumber Products, 1 (205) 758-2761, [email protected], hintonlumber.com

SOURCE Hinton Lumber Products