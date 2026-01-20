Hinton Lumber Products Expands National Pallet Supply Network with New Charleston, SC Facility

"We're proud to invest in Charleston and add new capacity to serve high-volume customers," said Hinton Howell, Chief Operating Officer. "This facility reflects our commitment to high-performance pallet solutions and scalable production." Post this

"This facility is an important milestone in our growth strategy," said Larry Howell, President of Hinton Lumber Products. "It helps us support our long-term customers in the area. It also makes us quicker to respond to market needs."

Strategically Located to Support Logistics and Export Growth

Charleston was chosen because it has direct access to important interstates. It also has one of the best ports on the East Coast, the Port of Charleston. The location improves freight efficiency for local and national supply chains and also strengthens Hinton's capabilities in export logistics.

The facility is optimized for high-throughput pallet production, including ISPM 15-compliant wood pallets and EU-spec designs required for international shipping. This includes EPAL-certified pallets, a growing category in global logistics.

Hinton is expanding near a major logistics hub. This will assist customers with the new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) from the European Union. The regulation starts in August 2026. Hinton is one of the few U.S. manufacturers allowed to make EPAL pallets. They provide compliant, export-ready options that support circular economy goals.

Built for Automation, Performance, and Scale

The Charleston plant adds to Hinton's current factories in Houston, Texas, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This improves the company's ability to deliver pallets nationwide. The new facility supports automation-ready pallets, optimized for freight efficiency, multi-trip use, and high-volume logistics.

"We're proud to invest in Charleston and add new capacity to serve high-volume customers," said Hinton Howell, Chief Operating Officer. "This facility reflects our commitment to high-performance pallet solutions and scalable production."

A Trusted Partner to Fortune 500 Companies

Hinton Lumber Products is a national pallet supplier to Fortune 500 companies in the chemical, retail, and industrial manufacturing sectors. These customers rely on Hinton for reliable supply, fast turnarounds, and solutions that support high-throughput operations.

From 48x40 block pallets to custom stringer and CP designs, Hinton provides a wide portfolio of high-quality wood pallets. All are manufactured from kiln-dried Southern Yellow Pine and designed for strength, sustainability, and regulatory compliance.

Supporting a Circular Economy

Hinton makes multi-use wood pallets that help support a circular economy. This fits with the focus on sustainable packaging. Durable construction, repairability, and pooling compatibility extend the useful life of every pallet, reducing environmental impact and improving lifecycle value for customers.

Hinton is a proud member of Nature's Packaging and EPAL North America, organizations that promote sustainability and transparency in the pallet industry. Their operations also align with UL-certified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), providing data-backed reporting for ESG-conscious buyers.

About Hinton Lumber Products

Hinton Lumber is the biggest block pallet maker in the U.S. They are a top pallet supplier for Fortune 500 companies in retail, chemical, and industrial manufacturing.

The company runs advanced automated lines that make 48x40 pallets. They also produce custom stringer pallets, CP pallets, and export-ready wood pallets. This includes EPAL Euro pallets for international shipping. Hinton builds durable, multi-use pallets designed for automation systems, warehouse optimization, and the circular economy.

