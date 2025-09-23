Hinton Lumber Products Launches New Website Showcasing Pallet Manufacturing Innovation and EPAL Leadership

"We've invested in automation, compliance, and engineering excellence—and now our online presence matches that vision," said Larry Howell, President of Hinton Lumber Products Post this

— all now clearly showcased through an intuitive digital experience that supports faster customer engagement.

"Our new website reflects who we are: a modern, high-throughput manufacturer serving national and international logistics systems," said Larry Howell, President of Hinton Lumber Products. "We've invested in automation, compliance, and engineering excellence—and now our online presence matches that vision. We modeled this platform after what we see in Europe, where pallet manufacturing is already deeply aligned with global standards and industrial precision."

The site highlights Hinton's leadership in producing pallets built for the automation era—with tight tolerances, consistent quality, and long-term durability across high-speed, multi-trip applications. Visitors can easily explore products by use case or specification, request a quote directly from the site, and connect with a team that specializes in high-performance pallet solutions for complex manufacturing and logistics systems.

"We're especially excited to spotlight our system pallets on the site—custom platforms built specifically for captive environments and tailored to exact customer specs," Howell added. "These range from simple, solid-top plywood pallets to highly engineered designs for automated lines. Our ability to build these solutions draws on global sourcing, deep supply chain expertise, and a highly skilled team of industry professionals."

Whether supporting a national distribution center, a chemical export hub, or a closed-loop automated facility, Hinton's new website ensures every customer can engage with the company's products and expertise—quickly, clearly, and confidently.

Key pallet manufacturing website features include:

Comprehensive product pages for block, stringer, EPAL, CP, export, and project pallets

Clear guidance on ISPM-15 certification, heat treatment, and export regulations

Details on barcode labeling, dip treatment, design consulting, repair/reuse programs, and more

A request-a-quote form built into every key product page

A dedicated careers page showcasing open roles at Hinton's Alabama and Texas facilities, emphasizing the company's investment in people and growth

With its new digital platform and proven operational capacity, Hinton is ready to serve the next generation of high-performance, automation-ready supply chains.

About Hinton Lumber Products

Founded in 1973, Hinton Lumber Products is a family-owned company and the largest producer of block-style pallets in the United States. With major manufacturing operations in Tuscaloosa, AL, and La Porte, TX, Hinton serves as a national supplier of high-performance pallet solutions to leading manufacturers, distributors, and retailers across North America.

Hinton is a primary pallet supplier to Fortune 100 companies operating in retail, energy, petrochemicals, and consumer goods. As one of the only U.S. manufacturers certified to produce EPAL pallets and fully compliant chemical pallets, Hinton is known for its leadership in automation, export readiness, and precision-built pallet systems engineered for performance and sustainability. Visit hintonlumber.com to learn more or request a quote.

Media Contact

J Daniels, Hinton Lumber Products, 1 205-668-5159, [email protected], hintonlumber.com

SOURCE Hinton Lumber Products