Hip Hop and Environmental Nonprofits Drop Beats for Asthma Awareness and Health Education

Environment: Understanding its role in asthma triggers.

Medication: The importance of regular and correct usage.

Plan: Crafting a strategy to manage and mitigate symptoms.

Open communication: Building bridges with healthcare professionals and loved ones.

Well-being: Prioritizing holistic health, both mental and physical.

Extinguish: The need to eliminate cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

Resilience: Cultivating the strength to face challenges head-on.

Each 60-second track and animated music video focuses on one of these elements, featuring the talents of emerging artists rapper Devin Cheff and singer Heaven White, under the guidance of multi-platinum producer and composer Q. Worthy, who co-wrote the tracks with BJ Gray and Devin Cheff.

"We are honored to partner with NEEF to tackle asthma disparities using our proven model combining music, science, and culture. Music is a powerful medium for public health communication, and our research shows that it can help build health literacy and inspire health behavior change," said Dr Olajide Williams, MD, MS, the Vice Dean of Community Health at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (VP&S).

The partnership unites HHPH's musical expertise with NEEF's 20-year history of providing pediatric asthma training and resources to healthcare providers.

"The asthma aids created through our exciting partnership with HHPH add to our array of content, focusing on a disproportionately impacted community," said Christy Haas-Howard, MPH, RN, Health Program Director at the National Environmental Education Foundation. "With the EMPOWER tools, providers will be able to offer culturally relevant asthma education to teens, as well as their crucial support network of friends and family, to help navigate the challenges of asthma."

Asthma affects more than 25 million individuals in the US. It's a prevalent chronic ailment, especially among young people, with more than 4 million children under 18 diagnosed with asthma. However, the burden of asthma isn't evenly distributed. The condition is most pronounced among Black adults, and non-Hispanic Black children are more than twice as likely to have asthma as their non-Hispanic white counterparts.

"As young people move into their teen and young adult years, with greater independence and responsibility, taking ownership of their asthma management is essential for their health and wellbeing," said Lori Rose Benson, Hip Hop Public Health's Executive Director and CEO. "In partnership with NEEF and with input from pediatric asthma experts, we collaborated with dynamic creatives to craft uplifting and culturally relevant tracks that celebrate and affirm the power of young people."

The EMPOWER songs, videos, and accompanying printable educational assets are accessible for free through Hip Hop Public Health's Learning Studio. The first track and video, EMPOWER Roll Call, along with a downloadable poster for educational and healthcare settings, are available now.

The remaining seven tracks and videos will be released later this fall. Medical providers, community health workers, educators, and others who work with young people can use the EMPOWER resources to increase awareness about the importance of asthma management and to spread an inspiring message of resilience and empowerment when living with asthma.

About Hip Hop Public Health

Hip Hop Public Health is an internationally recognized 501c3 that creates research-based educational resources by harnessing the power of music and culture to improve health in communities that are underserved. Founded by Dr. Olajide Williams of Columbia University, a world-renowned leader in community-based behavioral intervention research, and the legendary Doug E. Fresh, Hip Hop Public Health has a 15-year track record of creating culturally relevant science-based content using an evidence-based framework for health promotion and behavior change, the Multisensory Multilevel Health Education Mode l, and the Child-Mediated Health Communication framework that focuses on children as messengers for disease prevention and health promotion interventions with parents and caregivers. All of Hip Hop Public Health's 200+ educational resources are available to stream for free, removing access barriers for teaching, learning and health literacy. For more information visit hhph.org and follow @hhphorg on social media.

About NEEF

The National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) is the nation's leading organization in lifelong environmental learning, creating opportunities for people to experience and learn about the environment in ways that improve their lives and the health of the planet. Congressionally chartered in 1990, NEEF is a non-partisan, non-advocacy organization working to make the environment more accessible, relatable, relevant, and connected to people's daily lives.

Learn more at NEEFusa.org—or follow NEEF on Facebook (Facebook.com/NEEFusa) and on Twitter at @NEEFusa.

