Hip-Hop Celebrates Golden Anniversary at Gila River Resorts & Casinos

DaBaby, Offset, Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Ludacris & Fat Joe Hosting Labor Day Concerts

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capture Studio Group and Gila River Resorts & Casinos are celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop Labor Day weekend with a two-day concert extravaganza, Hip Hop 50.

Hip-hop heavyweights DaBaby, Offset & Rick Ross will perform on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Lil Jon, Ludacris & Fat Joe will perform on Sunday, Sept. 3 at The Showroom at Gila River Resorts & Casinos.

Gila River, the largest gaming enterprise in Arizona, and Capture Studio Group, the world-renowned experiential events titan, are teaming up once again to bring an unforgettable experience to the valley. With an incredible lineup of hip-hop royalty, there will be no shortage of fun all weekend long.

"Over the past fifty years hip-hop has grown from a new art form to a culturally-defining superpower and we are thrilled to celebrate such an iconic time in music history," said Anastasia "AP" Johnson, Corporate Director of Entertainment at Gila River Resorts & Casinos. "We are excited to pack the house with an incredible collage of artists from the O.G.'s of hip-hop to the new faces of the scene."

Gila River and Capture Studio Group have had an incredible year of partnering together to elevate the entertainment offerings in Arizona. In February, the teams hosted an epic performance by Cardi B and Offset with an A-list guest list including Serena Williams and Tiffany Haddish.

"We're excited to partner again with Gila River Resorts & Casinos to bring together a legendary lineup of hip-hop artists in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop," said Matthew Gavin, CEO of Capture Studio Group. "We are honored to be co-producing two incredible shows at an amazing host property where they are making electrifying moves in the entertainment space. We are thrilled to be a part of it all."

With hip-hop turning 50 this month, music lovers across the country have gathered to celebrate the momentous occasion. From coast to coast, fans have gathered at museums, exhibits, and concerts to celebrate the birth of the hip-hop movement and Arizona is ready for the celebrations.

To learn more about Hip Hop 50 and to purchase tickets and VIP packages visit, hh50event.com or playatgila.com.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos:

Gila River Resorts & Casinos operates four locations: Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, Vee Quiva and Santan Mountain, all owned by the Gila River Indian Community. The resorts at Wild Horse Pass and Vee Quiva are Four Diamond accredited. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, all four casinos offer a combination of slots, live table games, poker, and BetMGM sportsbooks. To learn more visit PlayAtGila.com

.Capture Studio Group:

Capture Studio Group is an entertainment hybrid of physical studio locations, as well as a full-service marketing, digital, and communications agency. We partner with brands to bring them to life in ways that are relevant, impactful, and direct, driving groundbreaking results. With a focused expertise on Live Events, our concept-driven, consumer-focused approach leverages multiple platforms enabling us to hone and activate brand messages through meaningful experiences that maximize impact and engagement. We help our clients build unstoppable, world-class brands that stand apart.

