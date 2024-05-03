HiPaaS launches its 'Make AI Real' capability to help healthcare companies implement AI solutions for patient care and to simplify administration.

Sandeep Deokule, CEO of HiPaaS, emphasizes, "At HiPaaS, our focus is to help customers implement generative AI and predictive AI use cases correctly the first time, and measure their benefits. We assist our customers in retraining technology teams and establishing improved governance models". Post this

Sandeep Deokule, CEO of HiPaaS, emphasizes, "At HiPaaS, our focus is to help customers implement generative AI and predictive AI use cases correctly the first time, and measure their benefits. AI also necessitates a shift in skill sets and organizational capabilities, and we assist our customers in retraining technology teams and establishing improved governance models. There's exciting work ahead, and the right AI implementations can yield significant benefits for the healthcare industry".

HiPaaS has successfully assisted various large healthcare companies in enabling AI solutions, resulting in various benefits. These include reducing mortality rates through real-time Sepsis monitoring, developing critical care AI models, saving clinical staff time by enabling generative AI for medical transcripts and coding, decreasing patient apprehension by reducing turnaround time with AI-driven radiology readers, and enhancing patient experience with Gen AI and chat-driven workflow automation. Additionally, HiPaaS has also aided hospitals in streamlining Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) by accurately predicting revenue and automating coding, submission, and reconciliation processes.

Furthermore, HiPaaS offers an AI-augmented app development platform that accelerates time to market by leveraging AI algorithms and automatically generating code snippets using Natural Language Processing (NLP). The platform provides out of box integration with leading Electronic Health Record (EHR), imaging, laboratory systems and has inbuilt interoperability capabilities to efficiently transform and load terabytes of healthcare data for machine learning. Additionally, the platform connects to leading payers, clearing houses and claims adjudication systems. By leveraging HiPaaS AI platform, customers can reduce cloud computing costs and infrastructure expenses.

The HiPaaS AI platform is now available for healthcare organizations aiming to enhance their operations and deliver better outcomes for patients.

About HiPaaS Inc.:

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2020, HiPaaS Inc is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, with additional offices in Sacramento, CA. As a technology company operating within the healthcare industry, HiPaaS is committed to leveraging its strategic locations to foster innovation, collaboration, and global partnerships aimed at driving advancements in healthcare technology and operations.

