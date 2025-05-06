Hirebotics Announces New VP of Sales to Expand Cobot Sales

Cobots are the missing link in many American manufacturers Post this

Unlike traditional robots, which require complex programming, extensive floor space, and significant safety guarding, cobots are designed to assist skilled welders who program them and work side-by-side.

Cobot welders help skilled welders produce more at consistent quality. Most cobots operate with roughly three times the arc-on time compared to welders operating alone (about 40% versus 15%.) This alleviates business constraints, including difficulty hiring and retaining welders, rework and quality issues with inexperienced welders, variable throughput and production planning, and operating cost. Cobots improve outcomes and reduce operational risk.

"I've seen cobots change fabrication and manufacturing," Engel said "Traditional companies are increasingly excited about the potential to augment production, and rapidly growing industries like data centers are automating from the ground up. This is an exciting time for cobot welding, and I'm thrilled to join the Hirebotics team."

Engle will lead the team of direct sales and channel partners with the goal of meeting growing cobot demand to support resurgent American manufacturing. Hirebotics' unique positioning with ease of use, rapid installation, data-rich software, and centralized location makes it well-suited to help companies just starting their automation journey as well as those that are automation-forward.

"We're thrilled to have Bret join the team," said Dave Finley, Managing Partner of Sverica Capital. "Rob and Matt have created an amazing technology, and Bret's the perfect person to help bring this capability to American manufacturers at the perfect time to support our manufacturing renaissance. The company will grow as manufacturing surges."

About Hirebotics

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hirebotics provides cobots for welding and plasma cutting for companies in manufacturing and fabrication. As Universal Robots' top OEM partner since 2021, Hirebotics welding cobots are designed to help skilled welders improve productivity in high-mix, low volume welding applications. The Beacon app makes set up easy, and controls the integrated Miller Welding systems to ensure consistent output and quality, even on jobs that may be repetitive for trained welders. Hirebotics is a portfolio company of Sverica Capital. Learn more at http://www.hirebotics.com

