HireBrain Sweeps Top Honors in HR Tech, Winning Both the 2025 UNLEASH America Startup Award and HR Tech PitchFest

HireBrain Founder and CEO, David Nason, impressed the judges and audience alike by showcasing HireBrain's focus on enabling and upleveling hiring managers and talent advisors.

The pitch competition at UNLEASH featured an esteemed panel of judges, including Chris Hoyt, Benjamin Visser, Kathi Enderes, Kelly Cartwright, and Jim Holzer.

"HireBrain stood out in this year's startup cohort as one of the most enterprise-ready platforms I've seen. It doesn't just optimize parts of the hiring process; it rethinks how hiring should work," said judge Chris Hoyt, CEO of CareerXRoads. "By starting with role design and enabling both recruiters and hiring managers to operate with more clarity and consistency, HireBrain delivers the kind of tactical impact and strategy alignment that TA leaders and business execs have been asking for. It is not a point solution. It is a hiring enablement platform with the potential to define a new category and I'm looking forward to watching the impact it can potentially have on our industry and practice."

"At HireBrain, we believe in leveraging AI to augment human potential, not replace it," said Nason. "This award is a testament to the hard work our team has put in and the positive feedback we've received from users who appreciate our approach to enhancing their hiring processes."

HireBrain's cutting-edge hiring enablement suite seamlessly integrates with existing applicant tracking systems (ATS) to create a collaborative environment between hiring managers and talent advisors. By automating high-effort tasks and providing context-aware AI technology, HireBrain enhances every stage of the hiring cycle—from role design to AI-powered candidate evaluation.

This results in better engagement, job performance, and overall satisfaction in hiring outcomes.

Notably, HireBrain's platform has demonstrated a remarkable capacity to reduce regrettable early attrition by over 60% — showcasing its effectiveness in improving talent acquisition strategies for enterprise-level organizations.

With this win, HireBrain is well-poised for future growth and remains committed to transforming the talent acquisition landscape for enterprises seeking to optimize their hiring processes.

About HireBrain

Founded in 2022, HireBrain is revolutionizing how enterprises manage and build their workforce with AI-driven solutions that enhance collaboration and efficiency in the hiring process. By focusing on augmenting human capabilities, HireBrain empowers organizations to achieve better hiring outcomes and foster a more engaged workforce.

