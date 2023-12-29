HireSmart Founders Honored with Prestigious Rotary Club Vocational Excellence Award

"Mark and Anne want to see the next generation succeed, and they're committed to helping children and teens gain the skills they need to be self-sufficient," he said. Post this

Fellow Rotarian and HireSmart employee Zach Mitcham presented the award to the Lackeys and spoke of how the couple puts their passion and intellect into overdrive for the greater good of their home community, Madison County, Georgia, and particularly its kids.

"Mark and Anne want to see the next generation succeed, and they're committed to helping children and teens gain the skills they need to be self-sufficient," he said. "That effort feels like a force of nature, a benevolent one, like a wind at the back of young people, helping them move ahead in a difficult world. They're actively looking to help however they can, and they're truly joyful in that effort."

The couple successfully manages multiple businesses, including HireSmart Virtual Employees. They formed HireSmart Cares, a 501c3, to help youth through three initiatives:

A financial commitment to local agricultural communities to attract more youth to farming as a way of life

A U.S. Career Pathways program that works with educators to prepare young people for careers as electricians, HVAC technicians, carpenters, and more

An annual scholarship for children or dependents of HireSmart's virtual employees

The "Lee Arrendale Award" is dedicated to the late W. Lee Arrendale's legacy as an influential poultry industry leader and committed Rotarian. Arrendale's exemplary service as a Rotary Club charter member and president in 1967–68, along with his extensive community and business contributions, set the standard for vocational excellence.

For more information about HireSmart Cares and their community initiatives, please visit hiresmartcares.org

Media Contact

Zach Mitcham, HireSmart Virtual Employees, 1 678-389-9929, [email protected], www.HireSmartVIrtualEmployees.com

SOURCE HireSmart Virtual Employees