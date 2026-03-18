Hirezon Launches AI Suites to Accelerate Faculty and Staff Recruitment in Higher Education

AI-Powered Insights, Human-Driven Decisions - New AI Candidate Summary Reduces Search Committee Review Time by 30–40%

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hirezon, a leading provider of HR technology for higher education, today announced the launch of AI Suites, a new line of artificial intelligence-powered tools designed to modernize faculty and staff recruitment at colleges and universities. The inaugural product, AI Candidate Summary, is now available to Hirezon customers and delivers measurable results from day one.

The Challenge Facing Higher Education HR Teams

Search committees at colleges and universities face a time-consuming and inconsistent hiring process. Reviewing large volumes of CVs/Resumes, letters of interest, and supporting materials across multiple candidates places a significant burden on faculty and HR staff alike often leading to delays, reviewer fatigue, and uneven evaluation outcomes.

Introducing AI Candidate Summary

AI Candidate Summary is the first product in Hirezon's AI Suites portfolio. It automatically analyzes candidate application materials and generates structured, side-by-side summaries that highlight met and missing job requirements - giving search committees the clarity they need to make faster, more consistent decisions.

Key capabilities include:

Automatic extraction of job requirements directly from position descriptions





AI-generated candidate summaries mapped to each requirement





Clear met and missing requirement indicators for every candidate





Skill gap identification with suggested training and development pathways





AI-generated interview questions tailored to each candidate's profile





Full control for HR teams and the search chair over inputs and scoring criteria

"Higher education institutions trust us because we understand their culture. Hirezon AI Suites - and AI Candidate Summary, our first tool - is designed to make search committees more effective, not to replace their expertise. The final hiring decision always belongs to the people who know their institution best" -- Naray Viswanathan, PhD, President, Hirezon

Measurable Impact

Institutions using AI Candidate Summary can expect:

30–40% reduction in search committee candidate review time





More consistent, standardized evaluation outcomes across all searches





Faster time-to-offer for faculty and staff positions





Reduced reviewer fatigue during high-volume hiring cycles

More Hirezon AI Tools Coming Soon

AI Candidate Summary is the first of several AI-powered tools planned under the Hirezon AI Suites portfolio. With additional tools already in development, Hirezon is committed to investing in purpose-built AI solutions that address the specific challenges faced by HR teams and search committees at colleges and universities.

Higher Education Is All We Do

While AI recruiting tools are increasingly common across industries, Hirezon AI Suites is a portfolio built exclusively for the culture, governance, and hiring processes of colleges and universities. AI Candidate Summary is the first tool - with more to follow. Faculty and staff recruitment requires a different approach - one that respects shared governance, supports search committees, and keeps human judgment at the center of every decision. That is precisely what Hirezon delivers.

About Hirezon

Hirezon is a leading provider of cloud-based HR technology solutions built specifically for higher education. Founded in 2002, Hirezon has more than 20 years of experience supporting colleges and universities with modern tools that streamline the entire talent lifecycle. The Hirezon platform includes an integrated suite of solutions such as Applicant Tracking, Onboarding, HR Forms, Performance Management, and AI-assisted hiring tools, designed to improve efficiency, compliance, and the overall hiring experience. Trusted by 100+ colleges and universities across the United States, Hirezon helps institutions attract, hire, and retain the talent that drives academic and administrative excellence. Learn more at www.hirezon.com

Media Inquiries & Product Demo Requests

Keith Sbriscia

HR Systems and Process Consultant

Phone: 508-836-3800 ext. 122

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.hirezon.com

Media Contact

Keith Sbriscia, Hirezon, 1 5088363800 122, [email protected], www.hirezon.com

SOURCE Hirezon