Hirezon Launches MyReferred™: A Revolutionary Talent Acquisition Platform for Higher Education

Unlike traditional referral programs that rely on employees sharing job postings reactively, MyReferred™ allows faculty, staff, students, alumni, and their networks to submit candidate referrals into a centralized database. HR departments can then:

Review and search referrals before posting job openings.

Invite prequalified candidates to apply directly through your ATS while ensuring compliance with hiring regulations.

Build a long-term, proactive talent pool for future needs.

"MyReferred™ empowers higher education institutions to efficiently source top talent by leveraging their internal networks," said Naray Viswanathan, PhD, President of Hirezon. "By adopting this forward-thinking approach, institutions can proactively connect with high-quality candidates, streamline the recruitment process, and ensure compliance with hiring regulations." This proactive model transforms employee referrals from a one-time job-sharing method into a continuous, strategic talent acquisition process, enabling institutions to fill positions faster with top-tier candidates while adhering to standard recruitment practices.

About Hirezon

Hirezon has been a trusted partner in higher education HR technology for over 20 years, providing cutting-edge applicant tracking, onboarding, and performance management, HR forms tracking to colleges and universities across the U.S. For more information, visit www.hirezon.com.

Keith Sbriscia

HR Systems and Process Consultant

Hirezon Corporation

Phone: 508-836-3800 ext. 122

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.hirezon.com

