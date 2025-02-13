Hirezon Launches MyReferred™: A Revolutionary Talent Acquisition Platform for Higher Education

Hirezon (www.hirezon.com) , a leader in cloud-based HR technology for higher education, is proud to announce the launch of an enhanced version of MyReferred™, a game-changing talent acquisition platform. Refined based on customer feedback, MyReferred™ revolutionizes employee referral programs by shifting from a reactive process to a proactive, strategic hiring approach. The platform enables higher education institutions to leverage internal networks—including employees, students and alumni —to build a sustainable talent pipeline.
WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --
A Smarter Approach to Talent Acquisition
Unlike traditional referral programs that rely on employees sharing job postings reactively, MyReferred™ allows faculty, staff, students, alumni, and their networks to submit candidate referrals into a centralized database. HR departments can then:
- Review and search referrals before posting job openings.
- Invite prequalified candidates to apply directly through your ATS while ensuring compliance with hiring regulations.
- Build a long-term, proactive talent pool for future needs.
"MyReferred™ empowers higher education institutions to efficiently source top talent by leveraging their internal networks," said Naray Viswanathan, PhD, President of Hirezon. "By adopting this forward-thinking approach, institutions can proactively connect with high-quality candidates, streamline the recruitment process, and ensure compliance with hiring regulations." This proactive model transforms employee referrals from a one-time job-sharing method into a continuous, strategic talent acquisition process, enabling institutions to fill positions faster with top-tier candidates while adhering to standard recruitment practices.
About Hirezon
Hirezon has been a trusted partner in higher education HR technology for over 20 years, providing cutting-edge applicant tracking, onboarding, and performance management, HR forms tracking to colleges and universities across the U.S. For more information, visit www.hirezon.com.
Media Inquiries & Product Demo Requests
Keith Sbriscia
HR Systems and Process Consultant
Hirezon Corporation
Phone: 508-836-3800 ext. 122
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.hirezon.com
Media Contact
Keith Sbriscia, Hirezon Corporation, 1 5088363800 122, [email protected], www.hirezon.com
SOURCE Hirezon Corporation
Share this article