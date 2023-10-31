Hiring Incentives Inc. to Host a Free Webinar on the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and Its Benefits for Long-Term Care Facilities

"This webinar will provide long-term care facility leaders and owners with a comprehensive overview of the ERC legislation, strategies to overcome common pain points like compliance complexities, and insights on how to safeguard their facility interests throughout the ERC process." Post this

Will be Held on Nov. 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET; Register to Join Here: https://hiringincentivesinc.com/erc-webinar/

Rockville, Md. (Oct. 31, 2023) – Hiring Incentives Incorporated (HII), a CPA-owned firm focused on reducing labor costs for long-term care facilities by securing employment tax credits, is hosting a free webinar in conjunction with renowned attorney Evan Migdail on the benefits of the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) for long-term care facilities. The ERC is a refundable tax credit for businesses and tax-exempt organizations that had employees and were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar presenters will include:

· Evan Migdail, Attorney and ERC Expert – Migdail will provide a detailed breakdown of the laws and regulations surrounding ERC, helping attendees navigate the complexities of ERC regulations.

· Raj Gill, HII Cofounder and SVP of Corporate Development – Gill will provide an overview of HII's ERC services for long-term care facilities, and highlight an ERC success story showcasing the substantial savings a long-term care facility obtained through its HII partnership.

"In today's business landscape filled with confusing financial jargon and the prevalence of misleading claims, understanding the complexities of the Employee Retention Credit can be daunting," said Gill. "This webinar will provide long-term care facility leaders and owners with a comprehensive overview of the ERC legislation, strategies to overcome common pain points like compliance complexities, and insights on how to safeguard their facility interests throughout the ERC process."

After the ERC was introduced in March 2020, HII began consulting with an attorney who worked closely with Congressional tax-writing committee staff on ERC matters with respect to the legal basis for supporting claims for the long-term care sector." Since then, HII has immersed itself in every case, conducting a comprehensive interpretation of ERC legislation, including crucial factors beyond mere gross receipts. HII has implemented a rigorous assessment of each client's compliance with CMS guidelines and state executive orders and offered strong audit assistance. This rigorous approach has ensured that only the eligible facilities benefit from the ERC, protecting numerous others from the potential pitfalls of non-compliance. To date, HII has helped numerous nursing homes and long-term facilities claim and process more than $280,000 in ERC credits. All HII clients that have gone through an audit have experienced no corrections.

To sign up for the free webinar, visit https://hiringincentivesinc.com/erc-webinar/. For more information on the ERC, click here: https://hiringincentivesinc.com/erc-2023/.

About Hiring Incentives Inc.

Founded in 2008, Hiring Incentives Inc. is a CPA-owned firm focused on reducing labor costs for nursing homes and long-term care facilities by securing employment tax credits, including the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC), the Employee Retention Credit (ERC), the Empowerment Zone Credit, the Indian Employment Credit, and various state tax credits. HII's founders have their roots in tax credits going back to 1989. In addition, prior to the WOTC inception in 1996, the company's team of WOTC experts worked closely with Congress to develop and expand the program. Every year, Hiring Incentives Inc. captures tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue for its clients. For more information, visit https://hiringincentivesinc.com/.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Mars, Marketri for Hiring Incentives Incorporated, 1 3039550319, [email protected], www.marketri.com

SOURCE Hiring Incentives Inc.