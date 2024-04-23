HiringThing and AccuSourceHR Partner to Provide Integrated Pre-Employment Screening

HiringThing partners with AccuSourceHR to provide mutual customers with a premier background check option.

BARTONSVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing, the premier white label recruiting platform, has added AccuSourceHR, a leader in background screening services, to its Partner Marketplace to help businesses of all sizes streamline the hiring process.

HiringThing's applicant tracking system is integrated with AccuSourceHR's SourceDirect platform to provide their mutual clients with swift and reliable background screening in the recruitment process. This seamless integration ensures that hiring managers can efficiently vet candidates, reducing the risk of costly hiring mistakes and improving the quality of new hires, all within a streamlined workflow.

"Background screenings cover a wide variety of ground, from identity verification to drug and alcohol screenings to motor vehicle records," says HiringThing HR Strategic Business Partner Becca Noland. They are necessary for some roles. Ensuring the background screenings are done quickly and efficiently means employers can move faster on offering employment to top candidates."

AccuSourceHR is now available to all HiringThing users in their Partner Marketplace. HiringThing white label partners can offer it to their clients as an additional value add.

About AccuSourceHR

AccuSourceHR, Inc. is a full-service employment screening organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Recognized as a PBSA-accredited, award-winning 20-year screening industry veteran, they are committed to continuously promoting a balance between affording innovative technology and providing comprehensive, consistent, US-based client care. This objective is reinforced by the belief every client is unique and deserves a customized program of quality background and drug screening solutions to meet their specific organizational goals. Their diverse, tenured team includes knowledgeable subject matter experts in key highly regulated and compliance-driven industries. AccuSourceHR strives to ensure every client views them as an extension of their organization's human resources, safety, and risk mitigation teams.

About HiringThing

HiringThing is a modern recruiting and employee onboarding platform as a service that creates seamless talent experiences. Our white label solutions and open API enable technology and service providers to offer hiring and onboarding to their clients. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere to build their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

