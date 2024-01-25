HiringThing and HRlogics Partner to Enhance Compliant Hiring Practices

HiringThing and HRlogics enter a partnership to deliver solutions for maximizing benefits of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) program.

BARTONSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing, the premier white label recruiting platform, has added HRlogics, a leader in HR compliance solutions, to their Partner Marketplace in order to help businesses of all sizes leverage the valuable Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) incentive to its fullest potential.

This federal tax credit is available to employers hiring and retaining employees from 10 target groups with "significant barriers to employment," such as the long-term unemployed, unemployed or disabled military veterans, and those with a criminal record.

"Companies are rethinking who is the 'ideal' employee," says HiringThing HR Strategic Business Partner Becca Noland. "Traditionally, something like long-term unemployment is held against potential hires when taking a break for mental health, to travel, to help care for family, or for medical reasons shouldn't disqualify a candidate. Similarly, just because someone committed a crime as a young person doesn't mean they didn't learn and grow. The folks in these categories represent some real, raw workplace talent."

According to SHRM, maximum tax credits range from $2,400 to $9,600 depending on the worker category, number of hours worked, and wages earned. While about $ 1 billion in tax credits are claimed annually, millions are left on the table because so many employers don't realize WOTC is available to them.

HRlogics' expert-driven approach simplifies the WOTC process, helping businesses of all sizes leverage this valuable tax incentive to its fullest potential. Their technology streamlines and automates the cumbersome process of identifying eligible candidates, maximizing tax credits, and optimizing overall financial benefits for your business.

HRlogics is now available to all HiringThing users in their Partner Marketplace. By seamlessly merging recruitment and compliance processes, customers can ensure an enhanced and efficient hiring workflow. The integration empowers organizations to maintain a secure and compliant hiring environment, saving time and resources while fostering confidence in their recruitment processes.

