HiringThing and ScreeningOne Partner to Streamline Pre-Employment Screening & Drug Testing

"Our goal is to build flexible, customizable hiring technology that adds value at every step of the talent journey," said Colette Luke, VP of Product at HiringThing. "Partnering with ScreeningOne allows us to deliver robust, built-in background screening capabilities that support smarter hiring while maintaining our commitment to compliance and user experience."

ScreeningOne offers FCRA-compliant background screening services including criminal background checks, employment and education verifications, and drug testing. By embedding these capabilities into HiringThing's platform, partners in the HR and workforce solutions space can now offer a more complete, branded solution to their clients to drive higher retention and satisfaction.

"We're excited to partner with HiringThing to bring ScreeningOne's advanced screening solutions to more employers through their innovative white label approach," said Troy Byrd, General Manager at ScreeningOne. "Together, we're helping businesses build trust, reduce risk, and hire with confidence."

This integration further solidifies HiringThing's mission to deliver Hiring Happiness® through strategic technology partnerships and a robust API-first platform that grows with its partners.

For more information about the ScreeningOne integration or to schedule a demo, visit hiringthing.com or contact [email protected].

About HiringThing

HiringThing is a modern recruiting and employee onboarding platform as a service that creates seamless talent experiences. Our white label solutions and open API enable technology and service providers to offer hiring and onboarding to their clients. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere to build their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

About ScreeningOne

ScreeningOne provides a tailored screening solution with premium concierge-level support. Offering a full suite of background screening, drug testing, and occupational health services, ScreeningOne employs the industry's best technology and unmatched attention to compliance. Screen better & hire smarter.

Media Contact

Joanna Campa, HiringThing, 1 8887692023, [email protected], hiringthing.com

SOURCE HiringThing