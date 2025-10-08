HiringThing and SRA Screening Partner to Deliver Smarter, Safer Hiring

Integration Brings Trusted, FCRA-Compliant Background Checks and Drug Testing Directly Into HiringThing's White Label Platform

BARTONSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing, a leader in white label applicant tracking and HR workflow solutions, today announced a new integration with SRA Screening, a trusted provider of comprehensive background checks and drug testing services. The partnership empowers HiringThing partners and their clients to strengthen hiring decisions with reliable, compliant screening capabilities built directly into the applicant tracking system (ATS).

Through the integration, HiringThing users can now request, track, and manage screenings in one seamless workflow to reduce friction, save time, and support confident, informed hiring.

"Hiring decisions shape company culture and performance. This partnership with SRA Screening ensures our platform supports employers in making not only faster hires but safer, smarter ones," said Colette Luke, VP of Product at HiringThing. "Our white label partners can now deliver an even more powerful, end-to-end hiring solution under their own brand."

SRA Screening is recognized for its commitment to accuracy, compliance, and customer service, providing employers with FCRA-compliant background checks, criminal record searches, employment and education verifications, and a full suite of drug testing solutions. Their mission is to help businesses build trust and mitigate risk with clarity and confidence.

"From the start, SRA Screening has focused on delivering background checks the right way — with compliance, reliability, and employers' needs at the center," said Zulay Moreno Director of Operations at SRA Screening.

This integration underscores HiringThing's ongoing mission to deliver Hiring Happiness® through strategic partnerships and customizable technology that adapts to partners' needs.

For more information about the SRA Screening integration or to schedule a demo, visit hiringthing.com or contact [email protected].

About HiringThing

HiringThing is a modern recruiting and employee onboarding platform as a service that creates seamless talent experiences. Our white label solutions and open API enable technology and service providers to offer hiring and onboarding to their clients. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere to build their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

About SRA Screening

SRA Screening is a U.S.-based background screening company dedicated to speed, accuracy, and exceptional support. From pre-employment checks to tenant screening, we deliver tailored solutions designed around the needs of our clients. As an FCRA-compliant company, we help organizations navigate complex regulations with confidence while ensuring a fair and reliable screening process. For more information visit www.srascreening.com or contact [email protected]; 888-605-4265.

