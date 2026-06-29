HiringThing Announces Integration with NationSearch to Deliver Seamless Background Screening

New integration brings NationSearch's proven, FCRA-compliant background screening directly into HiringThing's white label recruiting solution

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing, the leader in white label recruiting, today announced a new integration partnership with NationSearch, a trusted provider of background screening services known for its simple, efficient, and accurate screening process. The integration enables employers and HR teams using HiringThing's AI-powered platform to initiate and manage background checks natively within their hiring workflow. Their partnership eliminates friction, reduces time-to-hire, and ensures candidates are thoroughly vetted before day one.

Background screening has long been a critical but often disjointed step in the hiring process. By integrating NationSearch's background check capabilities directly into HiringThing's applicant tracking platform, employers can now trigger, track, and review results from a single, unified interface without toggling between systems or manually re-entering candidate data.

"Background checks are a fundamental part of a compliant, confident hiring process, and yet they've historically been one of the most disruptive handoffs in the workflow," said Colette Luke, VP of Product at HiringThing. "By bringing NationSearch's proven screening capabilities directly into our platform, we're giving our partners and their clients a smoother, faster path from offer to onboarding backed by the accuracy and expertise that NationSearch is known for."

NationSearch offers a comprehensive suite of background screening services for employment, delivering fast and reliable criminal, identity, and employment history checks through a team of professional screening experts. The company is a member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), FCRA-compliant for employment, a PRRN Member, accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, and is a Women Owned business. It's a combination of credentials that reflects its commitment to both quality and ethical screening practices.

The new integration is available now for HiringThing platform partners and their end users. Organizations interested in leveraging the NationSearch integration can learn more by visiting hiringthing.com/integrations.

About HiringThing

HiringThing is a modern recruiting and employee onboarding platform as a service that creates seamless talent experiences. Our white label solutions and open API enable technology and service providers to offer hiring and onboarding to their clients. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere to build their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

About NationSearch

NationSearch is a professional background screening company dedicated to helping employers make confident, informed hiring decisions. With a simple, efficient, and accurate screening process backed by a team of dedicated experts, NationSearch provides criminal, identity, and employment history checks tailored to each client's specific needs. A Women Owned business, PBSA member, FCRA-compliant, and BBB A+ accredited, NationSearch delivers personalized service from start to finish. For more information, visit nationsearch.com.

Media Contact

Joanna Campa, HiringThing, 1 8887692023, [email protected], hiringthing.com

SOURCE HiringThing