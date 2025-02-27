HiringThing Enhances Applicant Tracking System with AI Pay Rate Feature

"By providing real-time, market-aligned pay rate recommendations based on job details, our latest enhancement helps employers attract top talent faster and with greater confidence." Post this

This enhancement reflects HiringThing's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that addresses the evolving needs of HR professionals. By automating critical aspects of compensation analysis, AI Pay Rate helps employers remain competitive in today's fast-paced hiring landscape.

Additionally, AI Pay Rate enhances the platform's value for private label channel partners, enabling them to offer a more advanced, competitive ATS solution to their clients. This feature helps partners differentiate their offerings by providing market-driven pay insights that streamline hiring processes. Users can access and try the new AI Pay Rate generator directly within their ATS accounts today.

