HiringThing Has Launched New AI-Assisted Resume Screening

Their Latest AI Feature Will Help Strengthen, Streamline, and Future-Proof Recruiting

BARTONSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing, the premier white label recruiting and employee onboarding platform, is excited to expand their AI capabilities with the launch of AI-Assisted Resume Screening to deliver the best hiring experience possible to their end-users and provide their white label partners with a competitive edge. AI-Assisted Resume Screening enables all HiringThing users to screen candidates more quickly and objectively, leveraging the latest technology advancements afforded by AI.

"We're always looking for ways to keep our partners competitive," says HiringThing Director of Product Colette Luke. "AI-Assisted Resume Screening will do that, allowing partners to provide their clients a top-tier, future-ready recruiting experience."

"It's a real value add," says Luke," saving companies that are recruiting time and money, helping reduce hiring bias, and allowing companies to pause and reevaluate what they're looking for in an 'ideal' candidate."

The tool uses advanced algorithms to meticulously assess applicant qualifications against job descriptions. By parsing each resume objectively, this feature facilitates an unbiased, merit-based evaluation, fostering a fair and inclusive selection process. Its intelligent matching capability swiftly identifies top talent, optimizing hiring workflows and saving valuable time for recruiters and hiring managers.

"AI is the way of the future," says HiringThing founder and CEO Joshua Siler, "and at HiringThing, we're committed to delivering new, innovative AI advancements to our customers. I'm convinced that collaborating with AI in strategic, people-centric ways will transform and democratize recruiting. We're excited to be part of that change."

HiringThing is a modern recruiting and employee onboarding platform as a service that creates seamless talent experiences. Our white label solutions and open API enable technology and service providers to offer hiring and onboarding to their clients. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere to build their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

