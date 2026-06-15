HiringThing Launches AI Candidate Ranking to Cut Time-to-Hire

"Most of the employers we work with aren't struggling to post jobs. They're struggling to move fast enough once applications come in," says Colette Luke, VP of Product. "We built this platform so that the best candidate isn't lost because no one got to their resume in time." Post this

HiringThing's new AI Candidate Ranking feature addresses this directly: every applicant is scored against the job description in seconds, giving hiring managers a ranked shortlist as a starting point rather than an inbox of unread resumes. Hiring teams retain full control throughout the process. They can review and adjust the criteria the AI uses to rank candidates, as well as the weight assigned to each factor, ensuring every ranking reflects their priorities, not just an algorithm's defaults.

"Most of the employers we work with aren't struggling to post jobs. They're struggling to move fast enough once applications come in," says Colette Luke, VP of Product. "We built this platform so that the best candidate isn't lost because no one got to their resume in time."

A faster, smarter hiring experience

The next generation of HiringThing gives hiring teams three things they've consistently said they need: a faster way to surface strong candidates from a crowded applicant pool, a clearer view of where every candidate stands at any moment, and less time spent on the manual coordination that slows offers down. AI Candidate Ranking is designed to guide and accelerate human decision-making. Hiring decisions remain firmly with the people who know their teams and culture best. The result is a platform that largely eliminates the bottlenecks that cost employers top talent: slow triage, missed follow-ups, and inconsistent processes.

Plans built for every stage of growth

The new Essential and Pro tiers ensure every employer gets the right level of functionality. Smaller teams get a clean, complete hiring experience out of the box. Higher-volume and multi-location employers get AI-powered features that scale with their complexity.

"A small employer hiring ten people a year needs something clean and simple," said Jess Tejani, COO. "A multi-location employer hiring fifty people a quarter needs AI, automation, and custom workflows. We built both on the same platform."

The next-generation HiringThing platform is available now to all partners and their clients. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or contact [email protected].

About HiringThing

HiringThing is a modern recruiting and employee onboarding platform as a service that creates seamless talent experiences. Our white label solutions and open API enable technology and service providers to offer hiring and onboarding to their clients. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere to build their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

Media Contact

Joanna Campa, HiringThing, 1 8887692023, [email protected], hiringthing.com

SOURCE HiringThing