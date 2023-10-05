HiringThing Launches Embeddable Employee Onboarding at 2023 HR Technology Conference and Exposition

HiringThing's Employee Onboarding software will enable their partner's end users to welcome new hires with consistent onboarding workflows, streamlined digital paperwork, and compliance management tools. Tweet this

As the premier private label applicant tracking system on the market, HiringThing delivers Hiring Happiness® by empowering their partners to offer best-in-class proprietary recruiting solutions. The relationship enables their partners to drive revenue, expand into new markets, and make their business more competitive.



"We've had great success with our private label recruiting solution," says HiringThing founder and CEO Joshua Siler. "Employee onboarding is a natural extension. This evolution will allow our partners to provide their clients with holistic hiring solutions and reap the benefits."

HiringThing will present their talent platform at the HR Technology Conference & Expo in booth #833 and be on hand to answer questions, offer insights, and discuss their new product.

About HiringThing

HiringThing is a modern recruiting and onboarding platform as a service that creates seamless talent experiences. Their embeddable private label solutions and open API enable technology and service providers to offer hiring and onboarding to their clients. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere, to build their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow them on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), or YouTube.

