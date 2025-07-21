HiringThing Launches Integration with National Crime Search for Background Screening

"Our partnership with National Crime Search reinforces that mission by embedding robust, user-friendly background screening capabilities directly into our platform." Post this

"At HiringThing, we're focused on building customizable hiring technology that supports our partners at every step of the talent journey," said Colette Luke, VP of Product at HiringThing. "Our partnership with National Crime Search reinforces that mission by embedding robust, user-friendly background screening capabilities directly into our platform."

National Crime Search provides PBSA Accredited and FCRA-compliant screening services including criminal background checks and drug screening. By integrating NCS's services into HiringThing's white label platform, HR and workforce solutions providers can offer clients a more complete and differentiated hiring solution.

"We're excited to partner with HiringThing and expand access to our fast, compliant screening solutions through their trusted platform," said Travis Fink, President of National Crime Search. "Together, we're helping employers reduce hiring risk, improve compliance, and build strong, trustworthy teams—backed by the dedicated, human-first support that sets NCS apart."

This integration underscores HiringThing's commitment to delivering Hiring Happiness® through strategic technology partnerships and a flexible, API-first architecture that grows with its partners.

For more information about the National Crime Search integration or to schedule a demo, visit hiringthing.com or contact [email protected].

About HiringThing

HiringThing is a modern recruiting and employee onboarding platform as a service that creates seamless talent experiences. Our white label solutions and open API enable technology and service providers to offer hiring and onboarding to their clients. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere to build their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

About National Crime Search

NCS is a nationwide provider of fast, compliant, and affordable background screening solutions. We help growing businesses build safer, smarter teams through human-first service and customizable hiring solutions. Backed by over 50 years of combined industry expertise, we combine powerful technology with real human support to deliver peace of mind and a better background check experience. Our team is responsive, knowledgeable, and here to help—because behind every great hire, there should be people who care. We also offer tenant and volunteer screening solutions—delivered with the same care, speed, and compliance as our hiring services. Learn more here!

