HiringThing Launches SmartForms: Advancing AI-Driven Innovation in Employee Onboarding

"With the launch of SmartForms, we're reinforcing our commitment to being at the forefront of innovation in HR technology," said Colette Luke, VP of Product at HiringThing. Post this

"With the launch of SmartForms, we're reinforcing our commitment to being at the forefront of innovation in HR technology," said Colette Luke, VP of Product at HiringThing. "This feature empowers our partners to offer their clients a seamless, AI-enhanced onboarding experience, giving them a competitive edge in the HR tech space."

This innovation supports HiringThing's mission to empower partners with cutting-edge tools that meet the evolving demands of HR professionals and their clients. For more information about SmartForms and HiringThing's white label employee onboarding platform, visit hiringthing.com.

About HiringThing

HiringThing is a modern recruiting platform as a service that creates seamless hiring experiences. Our white label applicant tracking system, employee onboarding and open API enable technology and service providers to embed hiring capabilities from sourcing to onboarding. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere, to hire their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

Media Contact

Joanna Campa, HiringThing, 1 8887692023, [email protected], hiringthing.com

SOURCE HiringThing