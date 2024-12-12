HiringThing Launches SmartForms: Advancing AI-Driven Innovation in Employee Onboarding

SmartForms leverages AI to revolutionize form creation, empowering HiringThing's partners to deliver the most advanced white label employee onboarding solutions.
BARTONSVILLE, Pa., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing, the leader in white label recruiting and employee onboarding solutions, is proud to announce the release of SmartForms, an innovative feature that leverages artificial intelligence to transform static PDF documents into customizable, mobile-friendly forms. This innovation adds a powerful new solution to their existing AI feature set, setting a new benchmark for advanced employee onboarding solutions.
SmartForms is a natural extension of HiringThing's commitment to helping partners deliver modern, efficient onboarding experiences to their clients. By combining AI-powered automation with the robust functionality of the Form Builder feature, SmartForms streamlines form creation, enhances customization, and eliminates the inefficiencies of traditional document workflows.
"With the launch of SmartForms, we're reinforcing our commitment to being at the forefront of innovation in HR technology," said Colette Luke, VP of Product at HiringThing. "This feature empowers our partners to offer their clients a seamless, AI-enhanced onboarding experience, giving them a competitive edge in the HR tech space."
This innovation supports HiringThing's mission to empower partners with cutting-edge tools that meet the evolving demands of HR professionals and their clients. For more information about SmartForms and HiringThing's white label employee onboarding platform, visit hiringthing.com.
About HiringThing
HiringThing is a modern recruiting platform as a service that creates seamless hiring experiences. Our white label applicant tracking system, employee onboarding and open API enable technology and service providers to embed hiring capabilities from sourcing to onboarding. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere, to hire their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.
Media Contact
Joanna Campa, HiringThing, 1 8887692023, [email protected], hiringthing.com
SOURCE HiringThing
