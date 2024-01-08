HiringThing Named a Winner in the 2023 Best in Biz Awards for Enterprise Product of the Year - HR Software

HiringThing is recognized for its product-led innovation.

BARTONSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing, the premier white label recruiting platform, proudly announces a Silver win for the Enterprise Product of the Year - HR Software category at the 2023 Best in Biz Awards.

HiringThing offers white label hiring and employee onboarding solutions. They stand apart from other HR recruiting software by empowering their clients with customization options, branding, and a robust open API. They allow organizations to launch proprietary recruiting solutions fast and to their specifications, giving their partners new revenue streams, market expansion opportunities, and a competitive edge in an increasingly competitive HR tech field.

The 13th annual program saw intense competition among more than 600 entries from public and private companies, representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada and ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and beloved local companies. This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' breadth and depth of innovation, their novel approaches to employing new technologies, impressive workplace benefits and employee diversity and inclusion programs, and continued community involvement and critical investments in environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

"We're a product-led company, so we're always thrilled when we get recognized for our innovation," says HiringThing Director of Product Colette Luke. "All the enhancements we release are dictated by how our customers interact with the product."

"As in years past, determining winners in some categories was a matter of selecting the very best from among the very good and came down to the smallest details," said Best in Biz Awards staff. "Each year, the judges are impressed by the innovations, growth, and change emanating from the winning companies and permeating across layers of society, from their employees through clients to local and global communities."

About Best in Biz Award

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal, and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs, North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

About HiringThing

HiringThing is a modern recruiting platform as a service that creates seamless hiring experiences. Our white label applicant tracking system and open API enable technology and service providers to embed hiring capabilities from sourcing to onboarding. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere, to hire their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

