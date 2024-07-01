HiringThing Named an Honoree in the Stevie® Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized for our innovation by an organization as esteemed as The Stevie Awards," said HiringThing founder and CEO Joshua Siler. Post this

Additionally, HiringThing added onboarding software to its recruiting platform in 2023. Employee onboarding is an in-demand market. 93% of employers said good onboarding is crucial to employee retention. Only 12% of employees strongly agree their organization has strong onboarding, and 36% of employers say a lack of employee onboarding tech is their main hurdle to a strong experience. "By adding employee onboarding, we're providing even more value to our partners," says HiringThing Product Director Colette Luke.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, and more than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs."

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized for our innovation by an organization as esteemed as The Stevie Awards," said HiringThing founder and CEO Joshua Siler.

About HiringThing

HiringThing is a modern recruiting platform as a service that creates seamless hiring experiences. Our white label applicant tracking system, employee onboarding and open API enable technology and service providers to embed hiring capabilities from sourcing to onboarding. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere, to hire their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Joanna Campa, HiringThing, 1 8887692023, [email protected], www.hiringthing.com

Twitter

SOURCE HiringThing