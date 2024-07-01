HiringThing Partners with Tax Opportunities of America to Provide Integrated WOTC Services

Tax Opportunities of America is now available to HiringThing users through their Partner Marketplace

BARTONSVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing, the premier white label recruiting platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Tax Opportunities of America (TOA), a leader in Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) services. This collaboration brings TOA's valuable tax credit solutions to HiringThing's Partner Marketplace, enabling businesses to realize significant savings on their tax bills.

The integration of HiringThing's advanced applicant tracking system with TOA's WOTC services allows mutual clients to effortlessly claim maximum credits on eligible hires. This seamless integration ensures that employers can capitalize on all federal and state tax credits available, optimizing their financial benefits.

With TOA now accessible to all HiringThing users through the Partner Marketplace, HiringThing's white label partners can offer this additional value-added service to their clients. This partnership underscores HiringThing's commitment to providing comprehensive, innovative solutions that enhance the recruiting and onboarding experience while delivering substantial financial advantages.

About HiringThing

HiringThing is a modern recruiting and employee onboarding platform as a service that creates seamless talent experiences. Our white label solutions and open API enable technology and service providers to offer hiring and onboarding to their clients. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere to build their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

About Tax Opportunities of America

Tax Opportunities of America specializes in assisting businesses in maximizing savings through Work Opportunity Tax Credits (WOTC) as well as other lucrative credits such as the NY Youthworks Credit and the Empowerment Zone Credit. These credits can result in substantial savings, ranging from $2,400 to $9,600 per eligible hire annually. Our services are designed to be seamless and efficient, guaranteeing minimal effort on your part. We handle all aspects of the credit processing, from eligibility assessments to filing, ensuring transparency and maintaining clear communication throughout. This allows businesses to focus on their core operations while confidently maximizing their tax credits. For more information, visit taxoa.com or contact us here.

Media Contact

Joanna Campa, HiringThing, 1 8887692023, [email protected], hiringthing.com

Twitter

SOURCE HiringThing