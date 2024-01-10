HiringThing Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award for New Employee Onboarding Solution

"We're excited by the launch of our onboarding solution, " said HiringThing CEO and Founder Joshua Siler, "and being recognized for its ingenuity, innovativeness, and industry acumen is a great way to start the year." Post this

As hiring best practices evolve to focus just as much on retention as getting the right hire, employee onboarding is in high demand. While 93% of employers said good onboarding is crucial to employee retention, only 12% of employees strongly agree their organization has strong onboarding, and 36% of employers say lack of employee onboarding tech is their main hurdle to a strong experience.

"Innovation is driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring HiringThing as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

HiringThing offers white label hiring and employee onboarding solutions. They stand apart from other HR recruiting software by empowering their clients with customization options, branding, and a robust open API. They allow organizations to launch proprietary recruiting solutions fast and to their specifications, giving their partners new revenue streams, market expansion opportunities, and a competitive edge in an increasingly competitive HR tech field.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

"We're excited by the launch of our onboarding solution, " said HiringThing CEO and Founder Joshua Siler, "and being recognized for its ingenuity, innovativeness, and industry acumen is a great way to start the year."

About The Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About HiringThing

HiringThing is a modern recruiting platform as a service that creates seamless hiring experiences. Our white label applicant tracking system, employee onboarding and open API enable technology and service providers to embed hiring capabilities from sourcing to onboarding. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere, to hire their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

