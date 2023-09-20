HiringThing Wins Platform as a Service in the 2023 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing

"Recruiting technology is a crowded market and primarily dominated by SaaS offerings," said HiringThing CEO Joshua Siler. "HiringThing stands out due to our private label capabilities." Tweet this

HiringThing works with their private label partners to ensure they have the workflows, capabilities, and functionality their clients need to succeed—it's not just about applying an organization's branding. They help with a robust rollout, onboarding, support, and strategy. Their sales, product, marketing, partner success, customer success, and engineering teams invest time and effort into our partners' success throughout their professional relationship and provide direct support for the end-user.

"HiringThing is one of the leaders in the cloud, helping to develop the infrastructure we need to store and host the data and applications driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to recognize all of the winners in this year's award program."

About The Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About HiringThing

HiringThing is a modern recruiting platform as a service that creates seamless hiring experiences. Our private label applicant tracking system and open API enable technology and service providers to embed hiring capabilities from sourcing to onboarding. Approachable and adaptable, the platform empowers anyone, anywhere, to hire their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X(Twitter).

Media Contact

Joanna Campa, HiringThing, 1 888-769-2023, [email protected], www.hiringthing.com

Twitter

