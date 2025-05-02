HiringThing's White Label Employee Onboarding Platform Honored with Stevie® Award

"Our onboarding platform expands the power of our white label recruiting technology, helping organizations create better, longer-lasting hiring outcomes." Post this

"Adding onboarding to our products was a natural next step in providing even more value to our partners and their clients," said Colette Luke, HiringThing's VP of Product.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A.—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year, and winners were determined by more than 300 global professionals during the judging process.

"We're proud to be recognized for our innovation by The Stevie Awards," said HiringThing Founder and CEO Joshua Siler. "Our onboarding platform expands the power of our white label recruiting technology, helping organizations create better, longer-lasting hiring outcomes."

