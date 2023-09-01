His Choice No Cut Vasectomy: The Newest No Scalpel Vasectomy Procedure

"The most minimally invasive vasectomy procedure available: no needle, no scalpel, and one skin opening. An entire vasectomy procedure completed during a fifteen-minute office visit using local anesthesia. How much easier can a vasectomy be?" said Dr. Zerden Tweet this

Vasectomy has been a popular method of birth control for men seeking permanent control of their fertility and for couples who want a safer, more effective alternative to female tubal ligation. Vasectomy has seen a dramatic resurgence after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade one year ago. Last year many vasectomy providers saw a significant increase in the number of men seeking vasectomy services. Unfortunately this increase in vasectomy seems to have been temporary and men currently considering vasectomy have returned to their baseline unfounded fears about this common procedure. Despite vasectomy being safer and more effective than tubal ligation, many men express reluctance to have a vasectomy for fear of pain and prolonged recovery. These fears are not helped by negative vasectomy experiences repeatedly shared on social media about procedures gone wrong. Many of these vasectomy horror stories are the result of traditional vasectomy which requires a scalpel to make two skin openings and sutures to close these openings.

His Choice Vasectomy is provided during a single office visit and is one of the most minimally invasive forms of vasectomy.

No needle. During a His Choice Vasectomy, local anesthesia is administered with a pressurized air injector. Air, under slight pressure, is used to push the anesthetic through the skin to numb the vasectomy area. Patients describe the sensation of the administration of the local anesthetic like getting lightly tapped on the skin with a rubber band. The no needle method to provide anesthesia is appealing to men who have a fear of needles.

No scalpel. During a His Choice Vasectomy, a single opening is made in the center of the scrotum. A small skin opening is spread with a no scalpel device. Instead of cutting the skin the natural elasticity of the skin is used to stretch an opening. Each side of the vasectomy can be completed using this single opening. The skin is stretched open during the procedure and the elasticity of the skin causes the skin opening to contract and close within 48 hours. No sutures are required during this vasectomy procedure.

Nothing is removed and it is highly effective. During a His Choice Vasectomy nothing is removed from the body. Men leave the office with the same stuff they came in with. The vasectomy is completed with a hand held thermal cautery device. The divided ends are cauterized and slightly separated. This is one of the most effective forms of vasectomy. Once a patient has a negative semen sample test, his chance of a late failure is approximately 0.05%…or 5 out of every 10,000 men. In comparison, tubal ligation failures can be as high as 1.8% and often result in a life threatening ectopic fallopian tube pregnancy.

Open ended vasectomy technique. The lower end of the vas deferens tubes are allowed to remain open during a His Choice Vasectomy. The lower ends will gradually heal closed and this usually allows for an easier recovery. The open ended vasectomy technique may result in less immediate pain during the healing phase of the vasectomy. Some vasectomy reversal doctors also believe open ended vasectomy may provide more success with vasectomy reversal if the patient seeks vasectomy reversal surgery in the future.

A painless vasectomy. His Choice No Cut Vasectomy can be a near painless experience: both during and after the vasectomy procedure. Most patients arrive for their procedures by themselves because a driver is not required. Most men report their His Choice No Cut Vasectomy as 'not that bad' and the average reports of pain are 2 on a 10 point scale 24 hours after the procedure. Most men are back to sexual activity within the first 7 days.

The need for affordable, barrier free vasectomy offered during a single visit is large. Many men do not have health insurance, have high deductible health plans, or have religious based plans that do not cover vasectomy procedures. Many are fearful of vasectomy because of misperceived expectations about pain, recovery, and impact on sexual function.

His Choice No Cut Vasectomy is affordable and is priced within reach of those who do not have vasectomy coverage or those who have high insurance deductibles. The procedure is offered during a single office visit without a consultation so men do not have to miss time from work or suffer unnecessary anxiety as they wait for their consultation and procedure appointments.

His Choice No Cut Vasectomy is easy to obtain and provides men the least amount of pain and quickest path to total recovery. This is truly a vasectomy with a 48 hour recovery. Men can safely have their procedure on a Friday and be back to work on Monday.

After full recovery, most His Choice Vasectomy patients notice an increase in sexual satisfaction because their pain was not as bad as expected and they have confidence they have selected a highly effective method of permanent birth control. Both patients and their partners express relief that they now have a highly effective form of birth control providing them greater freedom after being released from the fear of pregnancy.

Dr. Zerden is Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology. As a specialist in Women's Health Care, Dr Zerden understands the impact of unplanned pregnancy upon couples. He is motivated to offer barrier free vasectomy to help improve the ability of couples to better control their reproduction. Dr Zerden is leading the growing movement of female reproductive specialists offering vasectomy services to male patients.

In 2023, Dr. Zerden trained in His Choice vasectomy with Dr. Monteith. Dr Zerden opened a vasectomy oriented practice in the Triangle area. His goals are to increase the availability of single visit, reduce barrier vasectomy to more patients in the greater Carolinas.

