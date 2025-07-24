His Story Is For Anyone Who Has Felt Like Giving Up, Or Wondered If God Still Sees Them

"As a celebration of his mercy towards me, this book is being written to tell the whole world what God has done in my life and what He can do in theirs" Post this

"As a celebration of his mercy towards me, this book is being written to tell the whole world what God has done in my life and what He can do in theirs," said Kuma.

Pierre Kuma is a seasoned Project Management Professional (PMP) with over a decade of experience in the energy sector across Africa and Europe. His life took a dramatic turn during the COVID-19 pandemic when a fire accident at his home in Accra, Ghana, tested his resilience in unimaginable ways. He holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Mines and Technology, Ghana, and an MSc in Drilling and Well Engineering from Robert Gordon University, Scotland. A member of the Maxwell Leadership Team, he blends technical expertise with deep personal insight.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.The Stench Of Good News is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

