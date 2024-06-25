Hiscox Partners with Convr AI® to Drive Technical Excellence Through Data Accuracy

In Convr's case study with Hiscox USA learn how Convr AI enables their organization to improve technical excellence, know more about their risks and more efficiently rate policies.

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convr AI®, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company serving commercial insurance organizations with its underwriting workbench is once again delivering a strong return on investment for customers—this time for Hiscox USA.

Today, one of the company's primary areas of focus is ensuring that the data Hiscox uses for underwriting is as accurate as possible so they can deliver a stellar customer experience while reducing risk. That's where Convr comes in. In Convr's latest case study with Hiscox you can learn how Convr enables Hiscox to:

Improve technical excellence in their underwriting

Know more about their risks

Increase policy rating efficiency

"At Hiscox, we are constantly shaping an exceptional end-to-end experience for our customers and partners. Accurate data enables us to better understand our customers and help them to achieve their goals as well as our own," said Jim Cadieux, SVP, Head of Underwriting

Read the full Hiscox Case Study here: https://convr.com/resources/case-studies/hiscox-case-study/

About Convr AI®

Convr is an AI underwriting and intelligent document processing workbench that drives world-class customer experiences. It delivers premium growth, insights and efficiency for commercial P&C insurance organizations of all sizes, including many of the top 10 carriers, MGA's, brokers and reinsurers. To learn more, visit www.convr.com. Follow Convr on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact

Alex Williams, Convr, 1 2177372782, [email protected], https://convr.com/

SOURCE Convr