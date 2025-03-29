Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technologies Co., Ltd. (HBMT) forms Ligent Inc. by Consolidating North American and Thailand Operations

"The formation of LIGENT enables us to better serve our customers, accelerate our growth and capitalize on major opportunities in this new era of AI and accelerated computing. The consolidation reflects our firm commitment to our customers and our continuous improvement for the future." Post this

The consolidation has already commenced in the background, with the initial phase successfully completed in April 2024. This strategic initiative is set to continue over the next few quarters, ensuring minimal disruption to its valued customers and partners. During this transition, HBMT remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to its customers while driving sustained growth.

"We are thrilled to embark on this important journey," said Dr. Jin Hong, President & CEO of Ligent Inc., and Executive VP of HBMT & President of its Optical Transceiver Business. "The formation of LIGENT enables us to better serve our customers, accelerate our growth and capitalize on major opportunities in this new era of AI and accelerated computing. The consolidation reflects our firm commitment to our customers and our continuous improvement for the future."

