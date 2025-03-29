Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technologies Co., Ltd. (HBMT) forms Ligent Inc. by Consolidating North American and Thailand Operations

Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technologies Co., Ltd. (HBMT) forms a new entity, Ligent Inc. by Consolidating North American and Thailand Operations to better serve its US and global customers.
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technologies Co., Ltd. (HBMT), a leading innovator of high-speed optical transceivers, active optical cables, ONTs and Terminal Devices, is pleased to announce the consolidation of its North American business operations to form a new entity, LIGENT Inc. officially registered in Delaware, USA. This strategic move aims to streamline our operations and help to better serve its broad range of customers in North America as well as in Europe.
The new independent entity combines the expertise resources of: Hisense Thailand (Manufacturing), Hisense Photonics (R&D and Manufacturing) and Hisense Broadband North America (S&M, R&D, and Quality Service Assurance); creating a focused team that will continue to drive innovation and deliver superior services and values to its customers.
The consolidation has already commenced in the background, with the initial phase successfully completed in April 2024. This strategic initiative is set to continue over the next few quarters, ensuring minimal disruption to its valued customers and partners. During this transition, HBMT remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional service and support to its customers while driving sustained growth.
"We are thrilled to embark on this important journey," said Dr. Jin Hong, President & CEO of Ligent Inc., and Executive VP of HBMT & President of its Optical Transceiver Business. "The formation of LIGENT enables us to better serve our customers, accelerate our growth and capitalize on major opportunities in this new era of AI and accelerated computing. The consolidation reflects our firm commitment to our customers and our continuous improvement for the future."
Media Contact
Media Relations, Ligent, 1 4083530623, [email protected], www.ligent.com
SOURCE Ligent
