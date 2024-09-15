Hispanic Heritage month: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis Unveils Take Me There®: Peru and Launches Latino Community Initiative to Deepen Cultural Connections

It is important for us to listen to our neighbors to better understand what is important to them so we can create authentic experiences that speak to their families and their culture. Post this

Accompanying this new exhibit, the museum is excited to announce the Latino Community Initiative, a long-term commitment focused on three pillars—experiences, resources and staffing—that will celebrate and serve the nation's quickly growing Latino community. As part of the new initiative, The Children's Museum is building a team of advisors from the community to listen, research and discover the needs and desires of the Latino community to define how the initiative will take shape.

"The work we have done so far has led us to these areas of focus, but we have so much more to learn. It is important for us to listen to our neighbors to better understand what is important to them so we can create authentic experiences that speak to their families and their culture," said Monica Ramsey, vice president of experience development, The Children's Museum.

Indiana's Latino population has grown by 250% since 2000 and nationally Latinos are on track to make up 30% of the population by 2050. Spanish is the second most spoken language in the United States. Spanish resources, Spanish-speaking staff, and relevant experiences developed in partnership with local and global Latino communities are all ways the museum intends to support the community.

"The Children's Museum's dedication to creating this exhibit celebrating Peru reflects an important recognition of Indiana's changing demographics," said Marlene Dotson, president and CEO, Indiana Latino Institute. "As Latino communities continue to grow and thrive across our state, cultural understanding becomes ever more vital and I am profoundly grateful for the museum's commitment to this cause. As someone who journeyed from the Peruvian highlands to the Hoosier heartland, I am touched by their efforts to bridge culture and foster an understanding and appreciation for Latino communities."

"We know that regular visits to The Children's Museum can inspire children to realize their potential in the world and we look forward to working alongside the community through this new initiative. Our goals are to create new ways to ensure all feel welcome and that we offer dynamic, relevant experiences that are reflective of our vibrant Latino community." said Jennifer Pace Robinson. President and CEO, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

Take Me There®: Peru at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis marks the beginning of a new era of diverse storytelling, paving the way for innovative cultural exploration as the museum embarks on its second century. Assets: https://platform.crowdriff.com/m/s-TXpAfWgzwgkUrKyW (this will be updated with video and interviews once we have them)

Fiesta de la Familia is held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 and is free to all who attend. Visitors will enjoy mariachi, crafts and other activities and programs. Assets: https://platform.crowdriff.com/m/s-h6LH6rcaEPn4nMzp (this will be updated with assets once we have them throughout the day).

These initiatives are made possible by support from the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation and the Longview Foundation. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP and The Heritage Group.

