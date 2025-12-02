Hispanic Motor Press Reveals 2026 Vehicle Award Winners At LA Auto Show

With so many brands and models to choose from, and manufacturer advancements in technology, safety features, infotainment, and cleaner mobility, HMPA helps guide Hispanic car buyers who represent 1 in 4 of new-vehicle purchases. Post this

The 2026 HMPA vehicle winners as best of their class are:

Best EV: Hyundai IONIQ 9

Best Family Car: Kia Carnival

Best SUV: Toyota RAV4

Best Pick-up Truck: RAM 1500

Best Luxury: Lincoln Navigator

"We are proud to help the consumer find the right car for their need," said Gil Silva, one of the judges, who works at Mitchell reviewing the repairs and longevity of car components.

"Any of these five vehicles deliver excellent value overall," said Camilo Alfaro, judge and CEO of the Hispanic Consortium, an organization that assists OEMs in reaching Hispanic publications.

"There is always a bit of tension choosing 'THE' winner of a class. Personally, I am confident that the top 3 of each category will reward the consumer," said Carlos Hernandez, judge, and publisher of Latinos News newspaper.

All 2026 HMPA finalist vehicles offer a positive overall ownership experience and are considered the most significant automobiles in the market, as they meet the needs and desires of Hispanic consumers. The 16 auto manufacturers voluntarily submitted their entries, and the 16-member jury panel evaluated vehicles during an 8-month testing period from January to September 2025. Evaluation criteria included safety of occupants, technology integration, ergonomics, overall content, and price.

The 2025 HMPA Jury Panel is comprised of independent Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators, and industry influencers, including:

Armando Varela, CA (La Opinión)

Al Vazquez, FL (Al Vázquez YouTube)

Camilo Alfaro, TX (Autoproyecto)

Carlos Hernandez, CA (LatinoCC)

Jose Melendrez, NY (La Alcancia)

David Loji, MI (Detroit Bureau)

Fredy Wiles, FL (360 Power)

Gil Silva, CA (Mitchell Books)

Hector Russo, TX (GeeksRoom)

Jaime Gabaldoni, FL (Gabaldoni Garage)

José Pepe Forte, FL (Automania)

Maria Ravani, FL (Sobre Rodas)

Marcos Bureau (Autoproyecto)

Roger Rivero, OR (AutomotrizTV)

Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, CA (Garage Latino on BLEAV Network)

Pablo Scarpellini, CA (EC Hispanic Media)

Rafael Cores, NY (Impremedia)

About Hispanic Motor Press

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the only independent Hispanic awards program presented in the country for the Hispanic community to help, educate, and pre-select the best vehicle options in the market. The jury panel is comprised of national Hispanic journalists, content creators, and influencers who assess vehicles while considering key purchase drivers for Hispanic families: quality, reliability, style, safety, and value. Hispanic consumers represent $1.9 trillion in buying power and account for 1 in 4 new vehicle purchases in the United States.

Hispanic Motor Press Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 with the objective to educate and help the Hispanic consumer move towards mobility that is clean, affordable, and capable of reducing greenhouse emissions and improving our air quality.

The organization operates with complete independence—all judges volunteer their time. Manufacturers participate by their own choice.

For information, visit www.hispanicmotorpress.org. Follow Hispanic Motor Press on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

