Hispanic Wealth Project Receives $100,000 Grant from San Diego Foundation's El Camino Fund Latino/a Impact Initiative

"We are grateful to the San Diego Foundation for their commitment to HWP via the $100,000 grant, which will provide resources that support entrepreneurship and financial wellness," said Sara Rodriguez, Hispanic Wealth Project Chairperson. Post this

Key initiatives under this grant include:

Innovation Showcases to support entrepreneurship: The program facilitates virtual and in-person events that serve as a platform for PropTech and FinTech start-ups to showcase their products to industry professionals and members, fostering technological adoption to enhance client service levels. Participating entrepreneurs receive training to refine their pitch decks and presentation skills leading up to the showcases. Wealth Workshops for Financial Wellness: These workshops equip local communities with essential financial literacy and wealth-building strategies to promote economic growth. Attendees benefit from practical insights and guidance on enhancing financial practices, access to financial education, and exposure to tools and resources to support wealth-building efforts. HWP Angel Community for Financial Wellness: The HWP Angel Community is dedicated to educating and supporting Latinos interested in creating an Angel Investor portfolio. By bringing together seasoned Angel Investors, VC Investors, and individuals looking to become accredited investors, this community aims to foster Hispanic entrepreneurship, increase investment capital for Hispanic start-ups, and offer opportunities for asset diversification.

"We are grateful to the San Diego Foundation for their commitment to HWP via the $100,000 grant, which will provide resources that support entrepreneurship and financial wellness," said Sara Rodriguez, Hispanic Wealth Project Chairperson.

"San Diego Foundation is excited to partner with the Hispanic Wealth Project through this grant, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to drive impactful change and strengthen the Latino community by supporting initiatives that foster economic growth and financial empowerment," said Miguel Lopez, CFRE, Manager, Development, San Diego Foundation.

About the Hispanic Wealth Project:

The Hispanic Wealth ProjectTM (HWPTM), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, is committed to empowering Latinos to fully participate and prosper in the U.S. economy through education, small business development, and sustainable homeownership.

About the San Diego Foundation:

San Diego Foundation inspires enduring philanthropy and enables community solutions to improve the quality of life in our region. Learn more at SDFoundation.org.

Press Contact: [email protected]

858-622-9046

Media Contact

Orlando Camargo, Hispanic Wealth Project, 858-622-9046, [email protected], https://hispanicwealthproject.org/about

SOURCE Hispanic Wealth Project