Historic Blacklight Film Festival and Black Harvest Film Festival Unite for a Special Screening Event

The collaboration carries a deep and significant meaning as it pays homage to the legacy of the Blacklight Film Festival. Founded in 1982 by Floyd Webb and the late Terry White Glover at Chicago Filmmakers, the festival reached its zenith at the Film Center of the School of the Art Institute, concluding its inspiring run in 1994. Blacklight Film Festival gained international acclaim for its dedication to spotlighting African cinema, the LA Rebellion film movement, and the works of the UK Black Film Workshops. It also pioneered video works through early projection systems and introduced audiences to numerous groundbreaking films.

The highlight of the evening will be Oscar Micheaux's "Symbol of the Unconquered: A Story of the Ku Klux Klan," a silent film created in 1920. Micheaux fearlessly delved into contentious themes such as racism, the complex experiences of mixed-race individuals, and the shadow of Jim Crow and White Supremacy.

This special screening event promises to be a powerful exploration of race, identity, and resilience in the face of adversity, as well as a tribute to the groundbreaking work of Oscar Micheaux and the enduring legacy of the Blacklight Film Festival. It is a testament to the dedication of Chicago Filmmakers to the promotion of cultural diversity, artistic expression, and the enduring influence of black cinema.

For further information on the event, please visit Blacklightfilmfestival.org or contact [email protected]

About The Blacklight Film Festival: The Blacklight Film Festival was a significant cultural event that celebrated international black cinema and contributed to the recognition and appreciation of African diaspora films. Founded in 1982, the festival played a crucial role in showcasing the diverse voices and stories of black filmmakers from around the world.

About Chicago Filmmakers: Chicago Filmmakers is a not-for-profit media arts organization that fosters the creation, appreciation, and understanding of film and video as media for artistic and personal expression, as well as media of important social and community impact. Chicago Filmmakers' twofold mission is to serve independent film and digital video artists by supporting the creation and dissemination of new media arts works and to serve Chicago audiences by screening artistically innovative, socially relevant, and diverse films and videos.

