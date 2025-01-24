Historic Borough of Sayreville Liquor License to be Auctioned February 11-13

"This court-ordered sale highlights the potential for growth and success in a vibrant community" Post this

Sayreville, located in east-central New Jersey along the Raritan River and near Raritan Bay, covers an area of 16.3 square miles and is home to a population of 45,496. Its strategic location provides excellent access to major roadways, including the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike, I-287, and Routes 1, 9, and 35, making it attractive for businesses aiming to capture customers from surrounding areas.

The acquisition of this liquor license offers a unique chance to tap into Sayreville's bustling nightlife and diverse community, which is experiencing continuous growth and development. The area's developments and local events enhance the demand for vibrant establishments, ensuring a promising environment for new ventures.

Interested parties are encouraged to participate in this rare opportunity through the maxXasset.com bidding platform. For further details regarding the auction process and the liquor license, please contact AuctionAdvisors.

