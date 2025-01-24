Historic Borough of Sayreville Liquor License to be Auctioned February 11-13

Court-ordered auction of Borough of Sayreville liquor license taking place in February
SAYREVILLE, N.J., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AuctionAdvisors is excited to announce the upcoming auction of a plenary retail consumption liquor license (33) issued by the Borough of Sayreville, Middlesex County, NJ. This license, #1219-33-058-008, was previously held by the iconic Club Abyss and later by Club Pure. The license can be utilized in Sayreville, Parlin and parts of South Amboy. The sale is part of a court-ordered auction in the assignment for the Benefit of Creditors of Pure Event Center, Inc. taking place online from February 11th through the 13th.
"Owning a liquor license in Sayreville, especially one with such a storied history, presents an incredible opportunity for any entrepreneur. This court-ordered sale highlights the potential for growth and success in a vibrant community," stated Oren Klein, Managing Partner of AuctionAdvisors. Although recent legislative changes signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy have shifted the landscape of liquor licenses in New Jersey, there has been little changes in availability of licenses and therefore there is still considerable value in owning a license.
Sayreville, located in east-central New Jersey along the Raritan River and near Raritan Bay, covers an area of 16.3 square miles and is home to a population of 45,496. Its strategic location provides excellent access to major roadways, including the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike, I-287, and Routes 1, 9, and 35, making it attractive for businesses aiming to capture customers from surrounding areas.
The acquisition of this liquor license offers a unique chance to tap into Sayreville's bustling nightlife and diverse community, which is experiencing continuous growth and development. The area's developments and local events enhance the demand for vibrant establishments, ensuring a promising environment for new ventures.
Interested parties are encouraged to participate in this rare opportunity through the maxXasset.com bidding platform. For further details regarding the auction process and the liquor license, please contact AuctionAdvisors.
