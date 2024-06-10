Historic Brunswick, Maryland Unveils Stunning New Welcome Arch

Joint project of the Frederick Arts Council, the City of Brunswick, and Brunswick Main Street celebrates City history

BRUNSWICK, Md., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brunswick Main Street is proud to announce the completion and unveiling of the City of Brunswick's magnificent new welcome arch. The stunning arch, spanning South Maple Avenue adjacent to the Brunswick MARC station, serves as a symbol of community pride and a warm invitation to hikers, bikers, and campers from the C&O Canal towpath, commuters, and residents alike.

The arch is a replica of a span of the 1893 iron truss bridge across the Potomac River that connected Brunswick to Virginia for 60 years before it was replaced by the current bridge in 1955. The base of each supporting column of the arch is clad in stone, mimicking the piers of the old bridge, with several of the previous names of Brunswick inscribed on the stones. The names include Berlin, Barry, Eel Pot, and (going way back) Hawkins Merry-Peep-O-Day.

The artist who created the design is Dayton Castleman of Verdant Studios, an Arkansas-based architecture and design firm. His design was selected by Frederick Arts Council from among 50 applications received nationwide.

Dr. Wayne Allgaier, Chair of the Brunswick Main Street Design Committee, describes some of the challenges "What seemed to be a simple project became a very complex one, involving many parties, including architects, engineers, fabricators, and very importantly, financial supporters. I'd personally like to thank the Frederick Arts Council for their tireless efforts over the past four years, as well as those who contributed to make this a reality, including the Ausherman Family Foundation, Pleasants Developments, and the Mayor and Council of Brunswick."

Standing tall and paying homage to Brunswick's rich history and unique character, the welcome arch is sure to become a beloved landmark for generations to come.

The City of Brunswick is located in south-western Frederick County along the Potomac River, the C & O National Historic Park, and the MARC train line. Proud of its historic contribution as a railroad and canal hub to Frederick County's growth and development, Brunswick continues to attract commercial and residential growth with its easy proximity to urban centers, beautiful natural resources, award-winning schools, and small-town charm. Visit the City's official website at http://www.brunswickmd.gov.

Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize the charm and history and show residents and visitors why Downtown Brunswick is a great place to live, work, shop and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved,

please visit brunswickmainstreet.org.

Carmen Hilton, Brunswick Main Street, 301-834-7750 x124, [email protected], https://brunswickmainstreet.org/

