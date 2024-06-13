Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary 2024 Summer Concert Series Continues through August 24

Not only have the property owners created a wonderful venue space, they have repurposed a historic building that has so many stories to tell. It is fitting that the concert series continues to bring musical artists that are storytellers. Post this

The Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary concert venue is located in the 9 Lakes Region of East Tennessee, a premier sixteen-county destination for live music and outdoor activities. Nearby attractions to Brushy Mountain include Windrock Park, one of the largest OHV parks in the East, Big South Fork National River, and Recreation Area, Obed National Wild and Scenic River, Manhattan Project National Historic Park, and Frozen Head State Park, home of the infamous Barkley Marathon. Legend has it that the infamous Barkley was inspired by the 1977 escape of James Earl Ray, the assassin of Martin Luther King Jr, from Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary.

The Prison grounds also offer tours of the jail and the distillery aptly named "End of the Line." The Warden's Table is an onsite restaurant serving up southern fare with a changing daily menu. The restaurant is open from 10:30 am to 7 pm, Monday through Sunday through the summer.

"This property is one of East Tennessee's newest music venues," said Julie Graham, Executive Director of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council. "Not only have the property owners created a wonderful venue space, they have repurposed a historic building that has so many stories to tell. It is fitting that the concert series continues to bring musical artists that are storytellers."

In addition to the local attractions listed, nearby adventure-basecamp communities of Oak Ridge, Wartburg, and Rugby are soaked with charm and hospitality and limitless happy weekend possibilities.

The Tennessee River Valley, a 501 c3 nonprofit, serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website. It is composed of volunteers from a seven-state region. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Media Contact

Julie Graham, TRV Stewardship Council, 8655850811, [email protected] , https://tennesseerivervalleygeotourism.org/

SOURCE TRV Stewardship Council