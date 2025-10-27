Historic Cider-Making in the Country this Saturday at the Fly Creek Cider Mill

The rhythmic sounds of the Fly Creek Cider Mill's legendary Boomer & Boschert water-powered, water-hydraulic cider press will once again resonate through the historic Mill as the family-owned landmark hosts a rare Cider Pressing Saturday this Saturday, November 1
FLY CREEK, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rhythmic sounds of the Fly Creek Cider Mill's legendary Boomer & Boschert water-powered, water-hydraulic cider press will once again resonate through the historic Mill as the family-owned landmark hosts a rare Cider Pressing Saturday this Saturday, November 1 starting at 9:00AM.
For more than 169 years, the Mill has been pressing apples just minutes from Cooperstown in the small hamlet of Fly Creek. Traditionally, cider pressing is a weekday operation due to staffing, but this special weekend event gives visitors the opportunity to witness the Mill in full, water-powered motion — a living demonstration of the craftsmanship that helped earn Fly Creek Cider Mill the title of Best Cidery in the United States in the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
The centerpiece of the experience is the Mill's original Boomer & Boschert press, delivered by horse and wagon from Syracuse, New York in 1889. This remarkable piece of 19th-century engineering harnesses power from the Millpond through an 1872 Lesner water turbine driving line shafts and belts to power the press. The press uses the classic "rack-and-cloth" method, where layers of crushed apples are wrapped in cloth separated by racks and pressed under 50 tons pressure to yield pure, sweet cider.
"This is true working history," says Bill Michaels, co-owner of the Fly Creek Cider Mill. "For someone who hasn't experienced our Mill in operation, it can be mesmerizing to watch all the historic equipment work together — gears turning, belts moving, making our famous sweet cider. We preserve and maintain every part so that future generations can experience cider making the way it was done over a century ago."
Visitors can watch the entire process from the Mill's Cider Gallery and Learning Center, which overlook the original equipment and provide an up-close view of the cider pressing in action. Staff will be on hand to explain the process, from washing and grinding apples to pressing and bottling the fresh cider. This authentic, living-history experience connects agriculture, engineering, and tradition in a way few places can replicate.
This year's apple crop is especially robust, and thirteen freshly-picked New York State varieties are available in the Mill's Pack-Your-Own Apple Room, a temperature-controlled space where visitors can choose from an array of crisp favorites ranging from sweet to tart. Beyond cider, the Mill offers an abundance of gourmet treats — including its famous Apple and Corn Salsas, Mill-Aged Extra-Sharp New York State Cheddar, and Sweet Butter-Cream Fudge — along with a variety of other specialty foods that have made Fly Creek a regional destination for decades.
Upstairs, the Tasting Room offers a relaxing place to enjoy a flight of the Mill's award-winning Hard Ciders, Wines and Spirits each crafted from New York apples and fruits. It's the perfect place to toast the season and savor the flavor of fall in Fly Creek.
"For those who love autumn in Upstate New York, this is Saturday brings it all together — history, flavor, and family fun," adds Michaels. "It's not just about making cider. It's about keeping a 19th-century tradition alive and sharing that experience with our guests."
Event Details:
What: Cider Pressing Saturday at Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard
When: Saturday, November 1 • 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Where: 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek, NY (3 miles from Cooperstown, 22 miles south of Herkimer)
Admission: Free | flycreekcidermill.com
