Historic Cider-Making in the Country this Saturday at the Fly Creek Cider Mill

The centerpiece of the experience is the Mill's original Boomer & Boschert press, delivered by horse and wagon from Syracuse, New York in 1889. This remarkable piece of 19th-century engineering harnesses power from the Millpond through an 1872 Lesner water turbine driving line shafts and belts to power the press. The press uses the classic "rack-and-cloth" method, where layers of crushed apples are wrapped in cloth separated by racks and pressed under 50 tons pressure to yield pure, sweet cider.

"This is true working history," says Bill Michaels, co-owner of the Fly Creek Cider Mill. "For someone who hasn't experienced our Mill in operation, it can be mesmerizing to watch all the historic equipment work together — gears turning, belts moving, making our famous sweet cider. We preserve and maintain every part so that future generations can experience cider making the way it was done over a century ago."

Visitors can watch the entire process from the Mill's Cider Gallery and Learning Center, which overlook the original equipment and provide an up-close view of the cider pressing in action. Staff will be on hand to explain the process, from washing and grinding apples to pressing and bottling the fresh cider. This authentic, living-history experience connects agriculture, engineering, and tradition in a way few places can replicate.

This year's apple crop is especially robust, and thirteen freshly-picked New York State varieties are available in the Mill's Pack-Your-Own Apple Room, a temperature-controlled space where visitors can choose from an array of crisp favorites ranging from sweet to tart. Beyond cider, the Mill offers an abundance of gourmet treats — including its famous Apple and Corn Salsas, Mill-Aged Extra-Sharp New York State Cheddar, and Sweet Butter-Cream Fudge — along with a variety of other specialty foods that have made Fly Creek a regional destination for decades.

Upstairs, the Tasting Room offers a relaxing place to enjoy a flight of the Mill's award-winning Hard Ciders, Wines and Spirits each crafted from New York apples and fruits. It's the perfect place to toast the season and savor the flavor of fall in Fly Creek.

"For those who love autumn in Upstate New York, this is Saturday brings it all together — history, flavor, and family fun," adds Michaels. "It's not just about making cider. It's about keeping a 19th-century tradition alive and sharing that experience with our guests."

Event Details:

What: Cider Pressing Saturday at Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard

When: Saturday, November 1 • 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Where: 288 Goose Street, Fly Creek, NY (3 miles from Cooperstown, 22 miles south of Herkimer)

Admission: Free | flycreekcidermill.com

