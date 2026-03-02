Historic Cincinnati Time Recorder Brand Relaunches as a Modern American Manufacturer

Cincinnati Time Recorder announces the revival of its historic brand with newly launched made-in-USA employee time clocks.

CINCINNATI, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cincinnati Time Recorder has officially relaunched, reviving a historic American time clock brand with a new generation of made-in-USA employee time clocks designed for today's workplaces.

The Cincinnati Time Recorder name was once a familiar presence in factories and offices across the Midwest, known for precision, durability, and dependable performance. The brand's return honors that legacy while introducing modern, easy-to-use solutions built to meet the needs of small businesses, manufacturing facilities, and organizations seeking reliable workforce time tracking.

The newly launched time clocks feature a clean industrial design, simplified setup, and robust construction intended for long-term daily use. By focusing on essential functionality and American manufacturing standards, the relaunched brand emphasizes reliability over complexity.

The lineup also introduces an uncommon design approach for industrial time clocks, offering multiple pastel color options inspired by mid-century American design.

"This relaunch is about bringing back a trusted name and making it relevant again," the company said. "Cincinnati Time Recorder stands for durability, clarity, and getting the job done right."

The brand's official website, https://cincinnatitimeclock.com/, provides product details, background on the relaunch, and purchasing information.

With its return, Cincinnati Time Recorder aims to reconnect with businesses that value straightforward, dependable tools and the tradition of American-made workplace equipment.

