Historic Gibson Inn Embarks on Expansion Project in Apalachicola

The expansion project is a carefully crafted endeavor designed to complement the inn's historic charm and character with thoughtful additions that elevate the guest experience for today's modern traveler:

Rooms of Distinction: The expansion will include the construction of 24 new, thoughtfully designed guest rooms that combine modern comforts with the inn's timeless experience. These rooms will offer a variety of configurations to cater to different traveler preferences, ensuring a memorable stay for every guest. The addition of a state-of-the-art elevator will enhance the overall guest check-in experience.

Enriched Amenities: The expansion brings with it an array of enhanced amenities. A spacious pool area will be introduced, providing guests with a tranquil oasis to unwind and relax. A new Spa with multiple treatment rooms will provide a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation. A modern fitness center will cater to the wellness needs of its valued guests. Additionally, a new café will provide guests with a delightful space to enjoy and relish in fresh, local cuisine.

The Gibson Inn's expansion project is a testament to its commitment to providing unparalleled guest experiences. By combining its historic charm with contemporary amenities, the inn will continue to be a premier destination for travelers seeking a refined yet welcoming environment.

"We embark on this expansion with great excitement and deep respect for the history that has shaped the Gibson Inn into an enduring treasure," says Jason Bogan, General Manager of the Gibson Inn. "Our goal is to create an enriched environment where past and present seamlessly intertwine, offering an experience that honors our legacy and authenticity while providing contemporary comforts."

The expansion project is currently underway and is expected to be completed by Summer 2024. During the construction period, the Gibson Inn will remain operational, ensuring that guests continue to enjoy their stays without disruption. Regular updates and announcements about the progress of the expansion will be shared through the inn's official website and social media channels.

For more information and updates on The Gibson Inn's expansion project, please visit http://www.gibsoninn.com.

