Historic Inaugural LGBTQ+ Festival "Proud In The Cloud" Takes Over St. Cloud Lakefront Park June 8th, 2024

"Last year having to cancel, it was not a decision I made lightly," Kristina Bozanich, Founder and Director of the St. Cloud Pride Alliance said. "I was not set up to provide the security that I felt was needed to make sure all attendees would be safe", speaking to the Orlando Sentinel and The Guardian in May.

The St. Cloud Police Department and other community partners have joined forces to support this event, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all. The festivities will feature a variety of vendor booths, live entertainment, and food trucks, creating a vibrant atmosphere for all attendees.

"This event is a historic step forward for our community," stated City of St. Cloud Council Member Shawn Fletcher, who for the second time in the history of the city, issued a proclamation declaring June 2024 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. "Proud In The Cloud' is not just a celebration; it's a milestone in our journey towards greater diversity and inclusivity in our city."

The incredible Twila Holiday, National Entertainer of the Year and former Miss Gay Days, will be hosting and performing alongside the currently reigning Miss Gay Days, Mya Buena Matthews. Joining them are Cherilyn Matthews and cherished teammate Mocha Skye, making this a truly special occasion.

"We are proud to sponsor the entertainment for this event and even prouder to have our amazing crew headlining", said Joshua Collins, owner of Collins Creative and husband of National Entertainer of The Year Twila Holiday. Other fabulous entertainers include Billy N Brian, Ivana Vendetta, Cora Halloway, Karma S. Rosé, Marisa Ashley Risque, and more.

The event is open to everyone, reflecting the St. Cloud Pride Alliance's commitment to celebrating the progress and unity of our community. It's a unique opportunity to come together and be part of a historic day in the history of St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Pride Alliance champions inclusivity and diversity in the City of St. Cloud. Our events, like 'Proud In The Cloud', are historic steps towards building a community that celebrates every individual's unique identity.

