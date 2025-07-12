Historic Meeting Between "Homeboy Industries and Set Free Ministries" Marks a New Chapter in Faith-Based Outreach

Father Gregory Boyle and Pastor Phil Aguilar, both respected leaders deeply committed to faith-based rehabilitation, came together in Los Angeles for a meaningful meeting. This encounter marked the beginning of a strong partnership between two influential organizations: Homeboy Industries and Set Free Ministries. Their collaboration aimed to create powerful opportunities for transformation through the loving application of biblical teachings. By combining their shared dedication to hope, healing, and faith, they worked to provide individuals struggling with life's challenges a path to renewal and purpose. Through this partnership, they sought to bring about lasting change in many lives by offering support rooted in spiritual guidance and practical care. Sourced: Oxford Guild LLC

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a powerful moment of unity and purpose, two trailblazing leaders in faith-based rehabilitation—Father Gregory Boyle of Homeboy Industries and Pastor Phil Aguilar of Set Free Ministries—met for the first time. This long-anticipated meeting marked the beginning of a meaningful connection between two ministries that have transformed lives for over four decades.

Captured in heartfelt photos and shared through impactful videos, the meeting took place at the iconic Homeboy Industries headquarters in Los Angeles, a space filled with history, healing, and hope.

Father Greg Boyle, known as "Father G," founded Homeboy Industries in 1992. It has since become the largest gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. Focused on second chances, it provides job training, education, mental health support, and spiritual guidance to those formerly incarcerated or gang-involved.

Pastor Phil Aguilar, founder of Set Free Ministries in Anaheim, Orange County, has led a revolutionary Christ-centered outreach since the early 1980s. Once an ex-convict, Aguilar now uses bold and culturally relevant methods—rap, hip hop, lowriders, and motorcycle ministry—to reach the drug-addicted, homeless, and forgotten.

"This meeting was decades in the making," said Pastor Aguilar. "We speak the same language of hope, redemption, and love."

Both leaders emphasized the importance of kinship, grace, and practical healing—values visibly celebrated in the images shared, from wall art declaring "Welcome Home" to powerful murals representing freedom, love, and tenderness.

This first conversation signals a potential collaboration between two spiritual giants who believe no life is beyond transformation.

Pastor Phil Aguilar, during his tour of the HomeBoy and HomeGirl industries, expressed admiration for the efficiency with which the operation was managed.

Father Gregory Boyle, with the assistance of Steve Avalos, Director of Operations, extended an invitation to Pastor Phil Aguilar and Robert Kutzner, Set Free Director, to participate in closed-door meetings with the Homeboy Partnership Network. This collaboration represents a notable opportunity to bring together two distinguished ministries that provide practical implementation of biblical teachings. Both ministries originated and are currently thriving in Southern California.

