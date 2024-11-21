Historic New Book Proves That The Common Thread That Unites Us All Is Indeed Art

After reading this book, you'll never look at art the same way again. Post this

With contributions from distinguished experts, the book combines insights from fields in neuroscience, anthropology, and art. According to John Buxton, founder of ArtTrak.com and long-time appraiser on the television series, Antiques Roadshow, The Commonality of Humans Through Art is the most important book about art since H.W. Janson's History of Art.

Featuring 400 vibrant color photos of tribal and ancient art objects from globally renowned museums and private collections in one book, it offers readers a centralized exhibition that examines the interconnectivity of humanity and art across diverse cultures. This 576-page book explores themes of family, motherhood, conflict, warfare, sickness, healing, religion, and the brain and how art has influenced human life over the past 30,000 years.

"Instead of following the standard geographical or historical arrangement, this book [The Commonality of Humans Through Art] moves on to group works thematically in terms of human life events…each essay by an expert who teases out the ways in which the language of art captures and forms social experience across cultures and history in each domain," said the prestigious publication, World of Interiors.

The Commonality of Humans Through Art features expansive essays from highly credible contributors:

Dr. Dahlia W. Zaidel: Brain Research Institute Member and Adjunct Professor of Behavioral Neuroscience, UCLA — "The Brain and Art"

Wilfried van Damme: Art Historian, Anthropologist, and Scholarly Article Author — "Aesthetics and Human Cultures"

Barbara C. Sproul: Former Chair of the Department of Religion, Hunter College, CUNY — "Creation Myths"

Herbert M. Cole: Professor Emeritus of Art History, University of California Santa Barbara — "Motherhood and the Family"

Lark E. Mason: Former Senior VP at Sotheby's Chinese Works of Art Department, Expert on Chinese Art and Antiquities — "The World Around Us"

David H. Dye: Professor of Archaeology, University of Memphis — "Conflict and Warfare"

John F. Scott: Professor Emeritus of Art History, University of Florida — "Portraying Ourselves and Others"

Todd J. Pesek, MD: Holistic Physician and Founding Director of the Center of Healing Across Cultures — "Sickness and Healing"

Alex W. Barker: Former President of the American Anthropological Association and Director of the Arkansas Archaeological Survey, University of Arkansas — "Religion and Rituals"

Robert B. Pickering: Professor Emeritus of Anthropology and Founding Director of the Museum Science and Management Program, University of Tulsa — "Death"

It is not only a valuable reference for libraries and introductory anthropology and art courses but also a beautiful coffee table book for art enthusiasts alike.

The Commonality of Humans Through Art brings readers an opportunity to uncover the common creative threads that connect us all. Now available for purchase here.

About the Book

ISBN: 1913645657

Available: Now on Amazon

Publisher: Paul Holberton Publishing, London

Price: $78.00

